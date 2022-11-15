Habits & Hustle
Episode 194: Harry Gestetner and Simon Pompan - Founders & Co-CEO’s of FanFix
Pre-order Jen’s New Book: Bigger, Better, Bolder Today: https://amzn.to/3hvtqYp Harry Gestetner and Simon Pompan are the Founders & Co-CEO’s of Fanfix. Both in their early 20's starting a company in college and selling it almost 10 months after launch for tens of millions! How could you not listen to this one? From Harry starting a clothing company out of his parent's house at 10 years old to finishing college while relying on Simon to keep their new business afloat by dropping out. The two went into terrible debt, tried to lie about being students, and hustled and lucked their way into investors and capital to keep things going until it caught. Fanfix now has millions of users and some of the most popular content creators in the World making 6 figures through it! Was it all luck? Or was it an understanding of a generation other businesses have only claimed to understand without really ever getting it? Give it a listen and find out? Youtube Link to This Episode FanFix’s Website - https://www.fanfix.io/ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Did you learn something from tuning in today? Please pay it forward and write us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts. ?If you have feedback for the show, please email habitsandhustle@habitnest.com ?Get yourself a copy of Jennifer Cohen’s newest book from Habit Nest, Badass Body Goals Journal. ℹ️Habits & Hustle Website - http://habitshustle.com ?Habit Nest Website - http://habitshustle.com ?Follow Jennifer - Instagram - https://instagram.com/therealjencohen - Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/therealjencohen - Twitter - https://twitter.com/therealjencohen - Jennifer’s Website - https://jennifercohen.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices