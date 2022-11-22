Habits & Hustle
Episode 195: Jaiya - Award-Winning Somatic Sexologist
Jaiya is an Award-Winning Somatic Sexologist. It seems impossible to be more open than she is in this episode. Jaiya and Jen uncover every facet of Sex, Romance, and Relationship knowledge she has in this quick interview answering questions about keeping a love-life going far into a relationship where kids and life get in the way, having multiple partners for over a decade and keeping jealousy at bay, her work with Goop, and more. This is a truly wonderfully shocking one with twist after twist even getting into Jaiya's personal struggles being an expert in sex and intimacy, but still missing the cues of her partner and how that was remedied with help from the understanding of her "Blueprints". Looking for some advice with your own love-life? Just open to hearing what more you could explore from an expert? Push yourself out of your comfort zone and indulge in your curiosity on this one. You won't regret it!