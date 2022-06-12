Habits & Hustle
Episode 197: Dr. Nicole LePera - The Holistic Psychologist, Author, and Podcast Host
Dr. Nicole LePera is The Holistic Psychologist, Author, and Podcast Host. Guiding her millions of followers through personal development and self-reflection, Dr. LePera has a wonderfully straightforward approach to holistic psychology. Being clinically trained and then taking that education to a more personal and unashamed level attempting to address each individual where they are she has created resource after resource of actionable materials for anyone seeking betterment and/or recovering from past traumas. She and Jen discuss relationships, ego, ego in relationships, trauma, taking space for yourself, addressing your own shortcomings and so much more in an always caring and never shaming way that could leave listeners inspired to challenge their own growth. Never really thought psychology or "self-help" worked for you? Eager to hear a well-spoken expert break down the nuance of tackling your own personal barriers and excelling towards a path of constant improvement? You won't be disappointed!