Habits & Hustle
Episode 198: Gabor Maté - Renowned Addiction Expert, Bestselling Author, and Speaker
Gabor Maté is a Renowned Addiction Expert, Bestselling Author, and Speaker. Taking a gentle, yet stern stance on the way we all live, work, parent, and more, Gabor pushes forward with newfound responsibility and compassion from his lifetime of "making every mistake in the book." He and Jen discuss how entrepreneurs can't say "no", how it's important to focus on your loved ones through your career, what it means to be a good parent, and much more! Gabor has such a unique approach and perspective on these issues, it's a really fascinating listen. Need genuine advice on trying to balance your work and life? Looking for parenting advice that isn't coddling, but also isn't cruel? Give this one a listen!