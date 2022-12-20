Episode 199: Rob Dyrdek - Entrepreneur, Producer, Reality TV Personality, and Former Professional Skateboarder

Find out Jen's secret to getting anything you want out of life ? https://www.jennifercohen.com/the-secret-to-getting-anything-you-want-in-life Rob Dyrdek is an Entrepreneur, Producer, Reality TV Personality, and Former Professional Skateboarder. He might not seem it if all you know him from is Ridiculousness, but Rob is a time genius. Explaining his "time matrix" and "rhythm" Rob navigates the extreme measures he takes to optimize his life. Knowing that if you want success, but also desire the ability to enjoy your success, you must automate as much of your life as possible, and he's on a never-ending quest to do so. Just an example, he started taping Ridiculousness at around 150 episodes a year, then 250, and now even more. You'd think his life would be overrun with work. He couldn't possibly do anything else, but his secret is that it takes just as long to film the nearly 300 episodes now as it did to film the 150 originally. Find out how he does that, still has time for his family, and can cancel plans to see a movie on a whim in this episode. You can't miss this one! Youtube Link to This Episode Rob’s Website - https://robdyrdek.com/ Robs’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/robdyrdek/ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Did you learn something from tuning in today? Please pay it forward and write us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts. ?If you have feedback for the show, please email habitsandhustle@habitnest.com ?Get yourself a copy of Jennifer Cohen’s newest book from Habit Nest, Badass Body Goals Journal. ℹ️Habits & Hustle Website - http://habitshustle.com ?Habit Nest Website - https://habitnest.com/ ?Follow Jennifer - Instagram - https://instagram.com/therealjencohen - Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/therealjencohen - Twitter - https://twitter.com/therealjencohen - Jennifer’s Website - https://jennifercohen.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices