Habits & Hustle
Episode 203: Sal Di Stefano, Part 3 - Host of Mindpump Podcast, an Author, and Fitlosopher
Sal Di Stefano is a Host of Mindpump Podcast, an Author, and Fitlosopher. After being on the podcast a number of times and being friends with Jen you'd wonder what they'd have to talk about still, but with time only comes deeper more specific conversations. Sal and Jen get into it about supplements, fasting, specific routines, diet, sleep, and every other buzzword spinning around the health and fitness space. Voicing their own personal distaste for the fads and explaining exactly what has worked for them and others around them. Needing the knowledge of two absolute experts who have made themselves "bio-hacking" guinea pigs through every trend in the industry? Wanting people to cut through the bs and finally be honest about achieving fitness goals? These two don't hold back.