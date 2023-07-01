Episode 204: Fail Your Way To The Top 

In this week’s solo episode, Jennifer discusses how failure can be reframed as a positive and lead to your ultimate success. She then dives into the benefits of mediocracy, how the fitness industry works, tips on breathwork and more.
Episode 203: Sal Di Stefano, Part 3 - Host of Mindpump Podcast, an Author, and Fitlosopher
Sal Di Stefano is a Host of Mindpump Podcast, an Author, and Fitlosopher. After being on the podcast a number of times and being friends with Jen you'd wonder what they'd have to talk about still, but with time only comes deeper more specific conversations. Sal and Jen get into it about supplements, fasting, specific routines, diet, sleep, and every other buzzword spinning around the health and fitness space. Voicing their own personal distaste for the fads and explaining exactly what has worked for them and others around them. Needing the knowledge of two absolute experts who have made themselves "bio-hacking" guinea pigs through every trend in the industry? Wanting people to cut through the bs and finally be honest about achieving fitness goals? These two don't hold back. Check it out!
Episode 202: Are Participation Trophies Ruining Society?
In this week’s solo episode, Jennifer discusses the importance of self-efficacy, the benefit of failure and why coddle culture is harming our children.
Episode 201: Lisa Stardust - Resident Astrologer at The Today Show, Best Selling Author, Tarot Card Reader and Energy Healer
Lisa Stardust is the Resident Astrologer at The Today Show, a best-selling author, tarot card reader, and energy healer. In this episode, Lisa reads Jen's charts, explains what exactly Mercury being "in retrograde" means, and discusses her work on The Today Show as well as the many publications she freelances in. Taking on the questions of how and why people should look to astrology for a better understanding of their circumstances as well as attempting to make the field more accessible to the public at large, Lisa doesn't shy away from a clear-line discussion about use and misuse as well as the personal responsibility at play when astrology is involved. Maybe you're deep in astrology, yourself, or maybe you've never understood it. Whether it's unfamiliar, or a way of life for you, this episode is filled with interesting info for you to parse.
Episode 200: My First Solo Episode
For the first time, Jen takes to the mic for a solo episode revealing some of the behind-the-scenes of her busy lifestyle. She dives into her fear of public speaking, the stress of launching a book, why it's hard for her to be vulnerable, the importance of choosing your friends wisely and so much more.
Episode 199: Rob Dyrdek - Entrepreneur, Producer, Reality TV Personality, and Former Professional Skateboarder
Rob Dyrdek is an Entrepreneur, Producer, Reality TV Personality, and Former Professional Skateboarder. He might not seem it if all you know him from is Ridiculousness, but Rob is a time genius. Explaining his "time matrix" and "rhythm" Rob navigates the extreme measures he takes to optimize his life. Knowing that if you want success, but also desire the ability to enjoy your success, you must automate as much of your life as possible, and he's on a never-ending quest to do so. Just an example, he started taping Ridiculousness at around 150 episodes a year, then 250, and now even more. You'd think his life would be overrun with work. He couldn't possibly do anything else, but his secret is that it takes just as long to film the nearly 300 episodes now as it did to film the 150 originally. Find out how he does that, still has time for his family, and can cancel plans to see a movie on a whim in this episode. You can't miss this one!
Gabor Maté is a Renowned Addiction Expert, Bestselling Author, and Speaker. Taking a gentle, yet stern stance on the way we all live, work, parent, and more, Gabor pushes forward with newfound responsibility and compassion from his lifetime of "making every mistake in the book." He and Jen discuss how entrepreneurs can't say "no", how it's important to focus on your loved ones through your career, what it means to be a good parent, and much more! Gabor has such a unique approach and perspective on these issues, it's a really fascinating listen. Need genuine advice on trying to balance your work and life? Looking for parenting advice that isn't coddling, but also isn't cruel? Give this one a listen!
Episode 197: Dr. Nicole LePera - The Holistic Psychologist, Author, and Podcast Host
Dr. Nicole LePera is The Holistic Psychologist, Author, and Podcast Host. Guiding her millions of followers through personal development and self-reflection, Dr. LePera has a wonderfully straightforward approach to holistic psychology. Being clinically trained and then taking that education to a more personal and unashamed level attempting to address each individual where they are she has created resource after resource of actionable materials for anyone seeking betterment and/or recovering from past traumas. She and Jen discuss relationships, ego, ego in relationships, trauma, taking space for yourself, addressing your own shortcomings and so much more in an always caring and never shaming way that could leave listeners inspired to challenge their own growth. Never really thought psychology or "self-help" worked for you? Eager to hear a well-spoken expert break down the nuance of tackling your own personal barriers and excelling towards a path of constant improvement? You won't be disappointed! Check it out!
Episode 196: Simon Sinek - Renowned Speaker, Optimist, and Author
Simon Sinek is a Renowned Speaker, Optimist, and Author. After accumulating hundreds of millions of views in his ever-popular talks circulating online through TEDTalks and other sources on Millennials in the workforce and optimism in business and the economy, Simon seems the go-to for a positive dose of outlook when everyone just wants to point fingers and dunk on each other. It's not about entitlement, not about people not wanting to work, or pervasive laziness. He approaches with the question "Why?" Why are things as they are? What has led to these outcomes? How is it affecting the individuals? All this is for a much more optimistic, empathetic view of how and why we work. If you're looking for a new and fresh approach to the concepts you've heard over and over again you've got to hear what Simon has to say! It's not about blame, but it is about solutions, and it's a riveting conversation! Check it out!
Jaiya is an Award-Winning Somatic Sexologist. It seems impossible to be more open than she is in this episode. Jaiya and Jen uncover every facet of Sex, Romance, and Relationship knowledge she has in this quick interview answering questions about keeping a love-life going far into a relationship where kids and life get in the way, having multiple partners for over a decade and keeping jealousy at bay, her work with Goop, and more. This is a truly wonderfully shocking one with twist after twist even getting into Jaiya's personal struggles being an expert in sex and intimacy, but still missing the cues of her partner and how that was remedied with help from the understanding of her "Blueprints". Looking for some advice with your own love-life? Just open to hearing what more you could explore from an expert? Push yourself out of your comfort zone and indulge in your curiosity on this one. You won't regret it!
Episode 194: Harry Gestetner and Simon Pompan - Founders & Co-CEO’s of FanFix
Harry Gestetner and Simon Pompan are the Founders & Co-CEO’s of Fanfix. Both in their early 20's starting a company in college and selling it almost 10 months after launch for tens of millions! How could you not listen to this one? From Harry starting a clothing company out of his parent's house at 10 years old to finishing college while relying on Simon to keep their new business afloat by dropping out. The two went into terrible debt, tried to lie about being students, and hustled and lucked their way into investors and capital to keep things going until it caught. Fanfix now has millions of users and some of the most popular content creators in the World making 6 figures through it! Was it all luck? Or was it an understanding of a generation other businesses have only claimed to understand without really ever getting it? Give it a listen and find out?
Episode 193: Rich Roll - Vegan Ultra-Endurance Athlete, Author, and Public Speaker
Rich Roll is a Vegan Ultra-Endurance Athlete, Author, and Public Speaker. Taking a break from his own podcast to appear on this one, Rich delivers an open and powerful look at his incredible athleticism, determination, and struggles with sobriety. After hosting hundreds of podcasts, watching him sink into the other side so smoothly and graciously is a truly wonderful experience. Nothing seems off-limits. From his drinking in college that led to his addiction issues, his failed first marriage, and his triumph as the World's Strongest Man in his Ultra-Endurance Training in his 40s, Rich has lived a life worth sharing. And he does. Struggling with your own challenges no matter how deep and helpless they may feel? Curious about the mentality of a person who would race hundreds of miles past the age of 40? Give this one a listen.
Episode 192: Anthony William – Medical Medium, #1 NYT Best Seller, and Chronic Illness Expert
Anthony William is the Medical Medium, #1 NYT Best Seller, and Chronic Illness Expert. Claiming an ability to heal people through the information he receives from a disembodied voice he calls the "Spirit of Compassion" would be enough to make most people check out, but Anthony's history and track record could make anyone question what they think they know. From giving his information away for free to being proved right over and over again, the Medical Medium wants you to question everything. Anthony invites you to see for yourself how you can be helped. This is an EXTREMELY interesting conversation! Skeptic or not, this episode is worth listening to!
Episode 191: Chelsay Brewster – Senior Scientist for Align Probiotic
Chelsay Brewster is a Senior Scientist for Align Probiotic and the Digestive Wellness Specialist for Proctor & Gamble’s Personal Health Care portfolio. By now you’ve probably heard about the “microbiome” and the importance of gut health in some vague terms. It’s been brought up on this podcast several times, but never really explored quite like it is in this episode. Chelsay shines some light not only on the subject of gut health in reference to your immune system and it is your “2nd brain”, but goes even further to specify how men and women may differ and what to look out for. Sometimes it’s just a relief to hear an expert on a subject clear the air. This episode does just that.
Episode 190: DeVon Franklin – Producer, Author, Motivational Speaker, and CEO of Franklin Entertainment
DeVon Franklin is a Producer, Author, Motivational Speaker, and CEO of Franklin Entertainment. From his speaking in his church at a young age to pursue his dreams in Hollywood, to his time as an intern working under Will Smith, moving on to produce films grossing hundreds of millions, and starting his own company to produce films with Oprah, Keegan Michael Key, and more, DeVon Franklin does it all and does it well. And talk about charisma! This conversation flies by as Jen and DeVon cover all that, relationship advice, writing, acting, and more! DeVon is a beacon of kindness and joy in a world that insists on hammering home that you have to be selfish to be successful. Don’t miss it!
Episode 189: Zion Clark – Motivational Speaker, Author, and Athlete
Zion Clark is a motivational speaker, author, and athlete. Zion was born without legs, was in and out of foster homes, was bullied, beaten up, and thrown out over and over again growing up, and has still made it out on the other side as an All-American athlete, wrestling champion, musician, and inspiration to so many. Zion tells his miraculous story and explains the mindset he’s had to get him through it all. Looking for some personal motivation, or just want to hear from someone who’s succeeded through it all? Give this one a listen.
Episode 188: Joe De Sena – CEO & Founder of Spartan and the Death Race, NYT Best Selling Author
Joe De Sena is CEO & Founder of Spartan and the Death Race, NYT Best Selling Author. Possibly the most hardcore individual on the planet, Joe describes every part of his life and every torturous routine he put himself and the people around him through. It’s pretty incredible. Consistency being the key. Pulling his kids out of bed at 5 am every morning, having a live-in Kung-Fu master to teach his kids, doing a triathlon, and deciding to do the swimming portion even though he wasn’t supposed to because he hadn’t worked hard enough. That’s just a shred of ridiculous things he and Jen talked about in this episode, but he gets results. You’ll have to listen to hear how he and his kids’ lives have benefitted from the strictness, and how he used that mentality to build his Spartan races from the ground up. Give it a listen.
Episode 188: Joe De Sena – CEO and Founder of Spartan and the Death Race, NYT Best Selling Author
Joe De Sena is CEO and Founder of Spartan and the Death Race, NYT Best Selling Author. Possibly the most hardcore individual on the planet, Joe describes every part of his life and every torturous routine he put himself and the people around him through. It's pretty incredible. Consistency being the key. Pulling his kids out of bed at 5 am every morning, having a live-in Kung-Fu master to teach his kids, doing a triathlon, and deciding to do the swimming portion even though he wasn't supposed to because he hadn't worked hard enough. That's just a shred of ridiculous things he and Jen talked about in this episode, but he gets results. You'll have to listen to hear how he and his kids' lives have benefitted from the strictness, and how he used that mentality to build his Spartan races from the ground up. Give it a listen.Youtube Link to This EpisodeJoe's Website - https://joedesena.com/Joe's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/realjoedesena/
Episode 187: Shaun T – Fitness Trainer, “Insanity”, “Hip Hop Abs”, Podcast Host, and Author
Shaun T is a Fitness Trainer, “Insanity”, “Hip Hop Abs”, Podcast Host, and Author. Possibly one of the largest household names in the fitness world, Shaun T blesses us with his enthusiastic presence! His personality isn’t a front, but don’t be fooled. This episode covers incredibly dark and serious subjects about his childhood trauma, insecurity, neglect, and how he rose from it all to be the Shaun T that he is now. He and Jen cover his childhood, his “coming out”, the creation of the highest-selling workout of all time “Insanity”, and much more. Ever wonder about the personalities behind those videos you work out to? Need a little personal motivation from someone who’s been dragged through it and still crushing it on the other side? Don’t miss this one.
Episode 186: Cassie Holmes – Award-Winning Teacher and Researcher of Time and Happiness
Cassie Holmes is an Award-Winning Teacher and Researcher of Time and Happiness. Cassie literally created her own class that she teaches about understanding and achieving happiness. She references a lot of her researched material here and explains some of the assignments she has her students do that seem genuinely thought-provoking, and at times, bittersweet in their presentation. Simple little tricks like combining your favorite tasks, calculating the time you have left with the people you care most about, and the “2 to 5 rule”, which you’ll be to listen to the episode to understand. Unsurprisingly, she’s extremely cheerful and sweet, so if you’re looking for a pleasant listen, or are just really in need of evaluation on your time and happiness, check this one out!
Episode 185: Sam Morril – Stand-Up Comedian, Actor, Writer, and Producer
Sam Morril is a Stand-Up Comedian, Actor, Writer, and Producer. Coming off of his new Netflix special, “Same Time Tomorrow”, Sam graces us with his low, gruff New York voice and dark sense of humor. A real comedians comedian they say. His style is jokes. Limited long-winded anecdotes, no hour-long thesis statements, but jokes, and he’s absolutely as funny as his 20 some years of doing stand-up would lead you to believe. Discussing his disdain for the “tortured comedian” trope, his interview with David Letterman, his appreciation for coming up before TikTok, cancel culture, and more Sam is a dynamic voice in the comedy scene who’s taken his time honing his craft, and he’s just getting started. If you love comedy or just love hearing the story of a grounded hard-working person making success for himself in an impossible industry, this one is for you! It’s a riot! Don’t miss it!
Episode 184: Eric Thomas – Critically Acclaimed Author, World-Renowned Speaker, Educator and Pastor
Eric Thomas (ET) is a Critically Acclaimed Author, World-Renowned Speaker, Educator and Pastor. From homelessness to a GED to college to a PHD, and now one of the most powerful and successful speakers in the world, ET is an unstoppable force looking for every new way to improve his game and connect to more people. Every answer feels like a sermon, and every story seems to have been a profound learning experience for him. You can feel his voice in your bones and he’s non-stop for the entire episode. If you’ve been needing a shake-up, or have been looking for a new thing to get you back on your path towards your own success, you won’t be disappointed by this episode.
Episode 183: Jason Feifer – Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine and Host of the Podcast Problem Solvers
Jason Feifer is Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine and Host of the Podcast Problem Solvers. Jason has an anecdote for every situation and they’re all great. He’s retained so much information throughout his life and seems to key in on whatever happens to him in extreme detail. In this episode, he explains to Jen how and why he does this and how having a story for every conversation/question has helped him so much. He talks about success, transferrable skills (as he calls it, the ZigZag Payoff), and more in refreshing fun ways opening up an approach to your own pursuits that you may not have even thought of. Tweaking the usual information you might expect from someone talking about success and making it fun, new, and much more practical. He’s funny, a wealth of knowledge, and a fast talker so there’s plenty to get out of this episode. Give it a listen!
Episode 182: Aaron Alexander – Movement Coach, Creator of the Align Method, Author and Podcast Host
Aaron Alexander is a Movement Coach, Creator of the Align Method, Author and Podcast Host. Aaron has a wonderful and strange insight into fitness and self. Expressing a failing in his life with his approach to health, wellness, and fitness even though he was super jacked, just not feeling well or fulfilled. He then reframed his approach searching for larger experiences and the highs and lows they would come with. He’s an interesting guy. He loves pain, and forces certain discomforts on himself. He even talked about his future venture into a complete darkness resort to push his mind and body in more exciting and cerebral ways. If you’re into fitness and wellness, but maybe lacking fulfillment, or if you think you may need to shake up your own life and add a little positive discomfort, give this one a listen.
Episode 181: Ed Mylett – Global Entrepreneur, Best Selling Author, Top Podcast Host, and TV Host
Ed Mylett is a global entrepreneur, best-selling author, top podcast host, and TV host. Recalling a story at 5 years old of distracting his drunk father from the rest of his family and later revealing the catalyst of his “one more” mantra as his father getting sober one day at a time, Mylett is grounded in his determination and motivation in principled, practical, and relatable ways. The content of this episode may have some variations of what you’ve heard before, but Mylett stands out with his strict time management and earnest scheduling practices. Lamenting long meetings and describing how he almost never schedules more than 22 minutes for one, or how he splits his days into “days” approaching certain hours entirely different than the others. It’s really cerebral stuff, and incredibly fascinating to hear him explain. He says it himself, he’s proven his methods time and time again with some of the most successful people on the planet. Maybe this episode has a taste of what you’ve been needing to hear too.
Episode 180: Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban is an entrepreneur’s entrepreneur, Shark on Shark Tank, multi-billionaire, and investor. It would be shocking if you didn’t know him. If you are that small minority you’ll have to let us know how that goes. For all others, Mark is how you’d expect: charming, quick, and knowledgeable. Emphasizing one of his newer ventures with Cost Plus Drugs which is completely disrupting the pharmaceutical industry to sell generic drugs at a fraction of their current cost, taking detours to rave about Alyssa’s Cookies, and jumping from topic to topic throughout his long career, Mark isn’t shy about what’s worked and what hasn’t. Making his email public and admitting to basically scrolling it like it were social media, investing $100 million in people he’s never met, Mark remains a risk-taking juggernaut “doing the work,” researching, and asking the right questions to get what he wants. This one’s definitely worth a listen! C’mon, it’s Mark Cuban.
Episode 179: Vanessa Van Edwards – Behavioral Investigator, Founder of Science of People, Best-Selling Author
Vanessa Van Edwards is a behavioral investigator, founder of the Science of People, and a best-selling author. She explains her research and findings for everything from what your Zoom background should be, to how high you should speak. Jen and Vanessa talk about comfort zones, handshakes, TED Talks, Shark Tank, and more as Vanessa breaks down the subtle vocal and gestural habits we all have that either guide us to or shield us from success. Never know what to do with your hands? Terrible at meeting new people? Always in your head about every single interaction you have throughout your day? Vanessa’s sure to have some insight that you may find quite revealing.
Episode 178: Jon Acuff – NYT Bestselling Author of 7 books and INC Top 100 Leadership Speaker
Jon Acuff is an NYT Bestselling Author of 7 books and INC Top 100 Leadership Speaker. He got people to “Start,” taught them how to follow through and “Finish,” and is now bringing people to the realization of their personal hang-ups and overthinking. “Soundtracks” is his new book and the basis of a lot of the conversation in this episode, those being about a mentality that plays on repeat in our head adjusting how we act and perceive the world, and how to adjust those “Soundtracks” to promote a more positive and affirming reality for ourselves. Jon is just full of fun and clever ways of approaching success and personal shortcomings. He also clearly “walks the walk” referencing many of the tools discussed by literally talking about his work graphs and alluding to little notes he’s written himself. It’s a fun episode and it’s obvious he’s given real thought to what he’s saying with how effortlessly it seems to roll off his tongue. Are you notorious for getting in your own way? Maybe a chronic over-thinker, yourself? This is the one for you.
Episode 177: David Nurse – Life Optimization Coach, Best Selling Author, and Keynote Speaker
David Nurse is a life optimization coach, best-selling author, and keynote speaker. With a focus on the NBA, David pushed himself early with that fixed goal in mind. Though, he saw parts of the world playing professionally in other countries his dream seemed just out of hand. So David pivoted. Challenged his dream and refocused to now becoming one of the greatest motivation coaches in the field. Stories, where people have a lifelong dream and persevere through all obstacles bound for success, are fine, but David’s story is so much more and a testament to the different ways success can manifest if you open yourself up to it. In this podcast, he isn’t shy about how he made it where he is. Interested in what it takes to coach some of the greatest athletes and CEOs in the world? Wondering at all what those people’s formulas to success are? This one’s for you.
Episode 176: Carl Daikeler – CEO & Co-Founder at Beachbody
Carl Daikeler is the CEO & Co-Founder at Beachbody. If you somehow don’t know, he and his team have been responsible for practically every major exercise craze you’ve heard of for the last couple of decades, P90X, Insanity, etc. Even dietary trends with their Shakeology products. Carl opens us into his world of never really being drawn to fitness or nutrition himself but having a calling as a “problem solver” which led him to try to tackle obesity and improve people’s health. From the start, through the infomercials, paving the way for so much in the fitness space, all the way to the pandemic, and now, Carl is firm in his belief that Beachbody is just getting started. If you’re interested in hearing from a health and fitness juggernaut or are curious about how and where this giant of a brand started, then this is the episode for you!
