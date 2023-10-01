Habits & Hustle
Episode 205: Don Saladino - Coach, Film & TV Superhero Trainer, & Fitness Entrepreneur
Don Saladino is a Coach, Film & TV Superhero Trainer, & Fitness Entrepreneur. From training Hugh Jackman for Wolverine, to Anne Hathaway for Catwoman, and Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool Don has a lot to offer in terms of what it takes to get superhero ready. Having thousands and thousands of training sessions under his belt he offers diet, exercise, and just plain life knowledge for anyone, not just those at the top of their game. Oh, and he's one of the nicest people in the industry. Ever wondered who gets all those actors in shape for those massive roles? Wanting advice for your own fitness, diet, or business from one of the hardest-working people in the space? You've got to hear this one!