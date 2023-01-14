Episode 206: Why Motivation Is Useless

Episode 178: Jon Acuff – NYT Bestselling Author of 7 books and INC Top 100 Leadership Speaker

Jon Acuff is an NYT Bestselling Author of 7 books and INC Top 100 Leadership Speaker. He got people to "Start," taught them how to follow through and "Finish," and is now bringing people to the realization of their personal hang-ups and overthinking. "Soundtracks" is his new book and the basis of a lot of the conversation in this episode, those being about a mentality that plays on repeat in our head adjusting how we act and perceive the world, and how to adjust those "Soundtracks" to promote a more positive and affirming reality for ourselves. Jon is just full of fun and clever ways of approaching success and personal shortcomings. He also clearly "walks the walk" referencing many of the tools discussed by literally talking about his work graphs and alluding to little notes he's written himself. It's a fun episode and it's obvious he's given real thought to what he's saying with how effortlessly it seems to roll off his tongue. Are you notorious for getting in your own way? Maybe a chronic over-thinker, yourself? This is the one for you.