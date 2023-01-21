Episode 208: Instagram Vs Reality

Episode 207: Candace Burch - Hormone Health Educator and Coach

Candace Burch is a Hormone Health Educator and Coach. This is a real education and looks at hormones and their safe uses. It seems so many people, especially in the fitness world are attempting to combat their genetics without really understanding what may actually be the problem. Like, how training increases testosterone, but overtraining can drain that right back if you're not careful, so many men are injecting it now and continuing that harmful cycle. Candace is a profound well of knowledge in this regard explaining so many alternatives or factors that could be involved in hormone issues that are possible with diet or exercise or even some straightforward supplements. Above all, she's trying to spread awareness and get people's attention back to the science of our bodies so we don't end up doing more harm than good. Maybe you've noticed fatigue you didn't use to have, or your motivation has dipped. Maybe you're already experimenting with hormone therapy and aren't seeing the results you'd hoped for. You absolutely must listen to what Candace has to say. She could have the answer you've been looking for.