How Success Happens
A Monk-Turned-Financial Advisor on Mindful Money Management
In his 20 years as a monk, Doug Lynam saw financial suffering firsthand -- in his teaching community and in monastery guests, not to mention the monastery itself. Lynam decided to take a leap and pivot to a career as a financial advisor, then helped pull his community out of bankruptcy. Now, Lynam aims to help people learn mindful money management and provide clear, step-by-step guidance on how to grow a “little bit” wealthy. In this episode, he shares actionable strategies for doing just that.