Jeff Arnold, Founder of WebMD and Sharecare, on Reimagining Healthcare Through Technology
Jeff Arnold’s storied career began with founding QDS, a cardiac arrhythmia monitoring company, one of the first organizations to use telemedicine. He then founded WebMD, the first healthcare company to harness the internet’s power to create a...
International expansion can be “Darn Tough” without EXIM
For many companies both big and small, international expansion is an incredibly daunting task. The thought of carrying a large open balance from a custom half-way around the world and unsure if their international clients will even pay their...
Frédéric Fekkai, Founder of Fekkai, on the Joy of Instilling Confidence in his Customers
For almost three decades, Frédéric Fekkai has shaped the international beauty landscape. Frédéric Fekkai evolved from a salon owner and stylist to a luxury lifestyle brand. With the brand taking off, Frédéric redesigned his flagship and opened...
Eric Mosley, Founder & CEO of Workhuman, on the Importance of Emotional Intelligence in the Office
Eric Mosley is the Founder and CEO of Workhuman. Workhuman works globally to help create a more inclusive, positive employee experience at work. Their human applications software fills the void between administrative governance and human connections....
Mike Kennedy, Founder of Zelle, on Taking a Leap of Faith and Leaving Corporate America
Mike Kennedy is the former CEO and Co-Founder of clearxchange, which was bought and rebranded as Zelle, the largest digital peer-to-peer network in the United States. Zelle enables individuals to electronically transfer money from their bank account...
Will Ahmed, Founder of WHOOP, on his Collegiate Athletic Career Shaping his Professional One
Will Ahmed is the Founder and CEO of WHOOP, which has developed next generation wearable technology for optimizing human performance and health. Ahmed founded WHOOP with a background in collegiate athletics where he realized the detriment of...
Craigslist Founder Craig Newmark
Craig Newmark is a web pioneer, philanthropist, and leading advocate. Most commonly known for founding the online classified ads service craigslist, Newmark works to support and connect people and drive broad civic engagement. In 2016, he founded...
Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph
As co-founder and founding CEO of Netflix, Marc Randolph laid much of the groundwork for a service that’s grown to 150 million subscribers, and fundamentally altered how the world experiences media. Marc’s career as an entrepreneur spans...
TB12 CEO John Burns Discusses Partnering With Tom Brady and Finding Success
Several years ago, Tom Brady founded TB12 and John Burns was an early client of TB12. A long time wellness entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast, John ended up at TB12 initially to help rehab a hockey injury and he left as the CEO. Today, through this...
Alex Rodriguez, Founder of A-Rod Corp, On His Successes Off The Field
While Alex Rodriguez is best know for being an MLB All Star, most people don't know about his accomplishments off the field. It started with Alex starting A-Rod Corp in 2003 on the theory that investing his MLB earnings wisely would protect him from...
Wondery: Business Movers
In Wondery’s newest series, Business Movers, host Lindsay Graham dives deep into the inner workings of some of the most successful companies of all time. From the origin stories of their famed leaders to the million dollar idea that catapulted them...
Daina Trout, Founder of Health-Ade Kombucha, on Building the Fastest Growing Brand
Daina Trout, has Masters’ degrees in Nutrition and in Public Health from Tufts University, she was working in corporate America when she decided to pursue her passion for “real” food and brew the best-tasting, highest quality kombucha on the...
Evan Goldberg Founder of Oracle NetSuite on Success in Software
Since Evan Goldberg was a kid he always knew he wanted to build software. As the founder of Oracle NetSuite, he understood that a business starts with an idea and succeeds because of the people. He grew NetSuite from a small office above a hair salon...
Nate Checketts Founder of Rhone Athleisure Wear on Building a Leading Brand
Nate Checketts is the founder of Rhone an athleisure wear company he started in 2014. Nate is a master brand builder and someone who is creating something much larger than a clothing brand. Simply put, Rhone is committed to the committed. Those guided...
True Religion Founder Kym Gold On Having True Grit as an Entrepreneur
Kym Gold is an American fashion and home design executive. She was the co-founder of designer jeans brand True Religion which she eventually sold for close to a billion dollars. Aside from True Religion, Gold also founded Bella Dahl, Hippie Jeans,...
How The NFL Helped Shape Justin Forsett's Success As An Entrepreneur
Justin Forsett played in the NFL even having a Pro Bowl season in 2014-2015 while with the Baltimore Ravens. While playing in the NFL, Forsett unveiled ShowerPill, a body hygiene product athletes could use after working out. ShowerPill has turned into...
In Pursuit of Passion: How Alli Webb went from Stylist to Founder of DryBar
Finding and pursuing her absolute passion has always been the goal for Alli Webb. Whether that’s taking the leap into beauty school or opening her 100th store, happiness has always been the driving force behind one of Marie Claire’s “Most...
YouTube's Original Sensation, Bethany Mota on the Power of Content
Bethany Mota is one of the original YouTube pioneers and influencer with over 20 million followers across all her channels. She was at the top of her game and named “most influential person on the internet” by TIME. Then, she took a step back from...
Beyond Meat Founder Ethan Brown Is on a Mission to Change What We Eat
When Ethan Brown started Beyond Meat in 2009 he did it with a simple question in mind. Why do you need an animal to create meat and why can't you build meat directly from plants? Well It turns out you can and Ethan Brown and his company Beyond Meat...
Global Designer Eileen Fisher Built a Fashion Empire From Literally Nothing
Eileen is the Founder of EILEEN FISHER, Inc, the design company known for creating simple, timeless garments, where she also serves as the Chairwoman. Eileen ventured into clothing design in 1984. Her story and how she broke into the world of fashion...
Jim McKelvey Founder of Square on Doing Something Thats Never Been Done
Jim McKelvey is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and of course the co-founder of Square, a financial payments company. He started the business with Jack Dorsey, who went on and founded Twitter and then Jack came back and helped...
Scott Manson on Building a Game Changing Music Business with Scooter Braun
The close friendship between Scott Manson and Scooter Braun goes all the way back to their late teens. In 2012, Scott left his job as a lawyer at a major corporate law firm in Los Angeles and finally joined Scooter's company SB Projects, where today...
Neil deGrasse Tyson On The Meaning of Smart
One of America's best-known scientists, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has spent much of his career sharing his knowledge with others. He has an incredible talent for explaining complex concepts in a clear and accessible manner.Tyson fell in love...
Super Agent Steve Herz On Why Anything Is Possible
Steve Herz is President of The Montag Group, a sports and entertainment talent and marketing consultancy. He is also a career advisor to CEOs, lawyers, entrepreneurs, and young professionals. Prior to joining TMG, Steve was the President and Founding...
The Today Show's Al Roker on his own Entrepreneurial Success
Al Roker is an institution. As the weatherman on NBC’s TODAY Show and co-anchor of the 3rd Hour of TODAY, Al has enjoyed the undivided attention of the nation – over 30 million viewers per week – every weekday morning as America prepares for...
Matt Higgins From Poverty to CEO of RSE Ventures
Matt Higgins grew up in poverty while having to take care of his ailing mother. He dropped out of high school, obtained an equivalency diploma and enrolled at Queens College. He started out as a reporter and attended law school at night, while he...
Thirty Five Ventures Rich Kleiman on Building Businesses With NBA Star Kevin Durant
Rich Kleiman formed a special bond with NBA superstar Kevin Durant. Together, they formed Thirty Five Ventures, an umbrella company for their business interests across sports, tech, culture and philanthropy. Rich and Kevin have been immensely...
Rebecca Minkoff and Birchbox's Katia Beauchamp Are Empowering Female Entrepreneurs
Designer Rebecca Minkoff and Katia Beauchamp, the founder of Birchbox, the leading beauty and grooming subscription box with over 2.5 million customers, are working together to support the emerging Female Founder Collective. Minkoff founded the FFC...
NBA Star CJ McCollum on his Entrepreneurial Leap Into the Wine Business
CJ McCollum is a bonafide NBA star. He inked a four-year, $106.6 million contract extension with The Portland Trailblazers in 2016. This summer from inside the NBA's Bubble in Orlando he led his team to the playoffs. But basketball wasn't the only...
Atlanta Falcons Owner and Home Depot Founder, Arthur Blank, on Building "Good" Companies
Arthur M. Blank believes that for good companies, purpose and profit can-and should-go hand in hand. Arthur found incredible success by doing just that with his company Home Depot. The rest is history. Blank stepped down as co-chairman of Home Depot...
