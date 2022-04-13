Sam Riley, CEO of Ansarada, on Mastering the Fundamentals

Mike Steib, CEO of Artsy, on Being the CEO of Your Own Career

Mike Steib is the CEO of Artsy, the leading global marketplace for buying and selling art by the world's leading artists. Artsy connects 4,000+ galleries, auction houses, art fairs, and institutions from 100+ countries with more than 2 million global art collectors and art lovers from 190+ countries. Previously, Mike was the CEO of XO Group Inc (NYSE:XOXO), parent company of The Knot. Tune into this week's episode to learn about Mike and his viewpoint on where the art business is headed!