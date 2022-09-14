Kendra Scott, Founder and Executive Chairman of Kendra Scott, on Failing Forward

Prerna Gupta, Founder and CEO of Mysterious, and Ne-Yo on The Future of Music Through NFTs

Prerna Gupta is the Founder and CEO of Mysterious, a social media platform developed in partnership with CAA which curates short form music video NFTs. The company is currently supported by high-profile celebrities including Lebron James, Mariah Carey, and Steph Curry. Prerna previously co-founded successful mobile entertainment applications such as Smule and Hooked, which grew to a reach of over one billion people. With Mysterious, Prerna brings an innovative way to interact with audio-visual content through the rise of technologies like web 3 and blockchain. Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Ne-Yo is one of Mysterious’ many celebrity investors. In addition to releasing two albums at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, Ne-Yo was a judge on NBC’s World of Dance and currently stars as Sage Odom on the television series, Step Up.