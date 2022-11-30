Podcast / How Success Happens
Alex Kinnier, Co-Founder and CEO of Upside, on Making Your Impact Worth The Effort
Alex Kinnier is the Co-Founder and CEO of Upside, a retail technology company that connects consumers with brick and mortar businesses to help communities thrive. Upside has given over $100 million in cash back to users and over $200 million in incremental profit to businesses. Alex began his career at Google, developing the agency display advertising team and leading the company’s acquisition of DoubleClick. He was Opower’s Senior VP of Product and Engineering and is now a partner at Builders VC.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

