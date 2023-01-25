Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, Owner of The Miss Universe Organization, on Transforming Passion Into A Profession

link

Denise Woodard, Founder and CEO of Partake Foods, on Diversifying the Landscape in the Food Industry

link

Looking to Buy A Business? These Are the Top 500!

link

James and Alexa Hirschfeld, Co-Founders of Paperless Post, on Digitizing the Invitation Experience

link

Uri Levine, Co-Founder of Waze, on Learning to Fail Fast

link

Joana Vicente, CEO of the Sundance Institute, on Cultivating an Ecosystem for Creative Voices

link

Shawne Merriman, CEO of the Lights Out Brand, on Embracing the Process

link

Amy Friedrich, President U.S. Insurance Solutions at Principal Financial Group(R), on Building Strong Leaders

link

Alex Kinnier, Co-Founder and CEO of Upside, on Making Your Impact Worth The Effort

link

Suzy Deering, Global CMO of Ford Motor Company, on the Power of Mindset

link

Candance Nelson, Co-Founder of Sprinkles, on Transforming the Cupcake Experience

link

Dane Cook, Comedian and Actor, on Using Humor for Introspection

link

Jon Patricof, CEO and Co-Founder of Athletes Unlimited, on Creating Player-Driven Sports Leagues

link

Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck, Co-Owners of the Boston Celtics, on Making Award-Winning Tequila

link

Jeanie Buss, Owner and President of the Los Angeles Lakers, on Women Leading in Sports and Content

link

Beth Wood, Executive Vice President and CMO of Principal Financial Group(R), on Family Succession

link

Caspar Coppetti, Co-Founder of On, on Sustainability in Apparel

link

Hernan Lopez, Founder of Wondery, on Elevating the Podcast Listener Experience

link

Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM, on the Evolution of Technology in Sports Betting

link

Chris Rondeau, CEO of Planet Fitness, on Building a Fitness Franchise

link

Kendra Scott, Founder and Executive Chairman of Kendra Scott, on Failing Forward

link

Prerna Gupta, Founder and CEO of Mysterious, and Ne-Yo on The Future of Music Through NFTs

link

Ryan Steelberg, Co-Founder and President of Veritone, Inc., on Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in Advertising

link

Dan Doctoroff, Chairman, and Founder of Target ALS, on the Power of Optimism

link

Dave Finocchio, Co-Founder of Bleacher Report, on Content Innovation in the Sports and Climate Change Spaces

link

Meredith Berkman and Dorian Furhman, Founders of PAVe, on the Youth Vaping Epidemic

link

Nell Diamond, Founder of of Hill House Home, on Products that Enhance and Celebrate Life

link

Benny Buller, Founder of Velo3D, on Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing

link

Christopher Plowman, CEO of Insight Timer, on Leading the Meditation Movement

link