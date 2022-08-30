



Launch Your Business

Validating Your Business Idea With Pat Flynn

You can be smart, capable, and willing to put in plenty of elbow grease – but if your business idea isn't viable, you're in for a world of frustration. How can you save yourself time, heartache and be more confident in your launch? Join Terry and guest Pat Flynn for a discussion on the core items you must examine to make sure your business is set up to thrive. This episode is brought to you by Chatterboss. A company that helps entrepreneurs make money, save time and avoid burnout by providing top notch executive assistants. www.chatterboss.com/launch Have questions about launching your business? I've partnered with Chatterboss to provide free office hours where you can ask me questions and get them answered live. You can learn more and sign up here: https://entm.ag/officehours