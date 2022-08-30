Launch Your Business
Nir Eyal Shares How to Focus On Your Work and Ignore Distractions
What you pay attention to is what grows. So if you want to grow your business, being able to focus on your work and ignore distractions is crucial to your success. In this week's episode Wall Street Journal bestselling author Nir Eyal is here to help you become indisctractible. This episode is brought to you by ChatterBoss. A company that helps entrepreneurs make money, save time and avoid burnout by providing top notch executive assistants. www.chatterboss.com/launch Have questions about launching your business? I've partnered with Chatterboss to provide free office hours where you can ask me questions and get them answered live. You can learn more and sign up here: https://entm.ag/officehours