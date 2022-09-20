Brian Cristiano Shares Sales Tips for Introverts and How to Avoid Getting Ghosted

Dorie Clark Shares the Strategies of a Successful Entrepreneur

Strategic patience is the key to growth and long-term success in business. But what actions can you take today that will pay off now, and in the long run? In this week’s episode Dorie Clark, Wall Street Journal bestseller and renowned business coach is here to guide you through a series of short-term decisions that will have lasting impact. This episode is brought to you by ChatterBoss. A company that helps entrepreneurs make money, save time and avoid burnout by providing top notch executive assistants. Learn more and save $50 off your first month by visiting www.chatterboss.com/launch Have questions about launching your business? I've partnered with Chatterboss to provide free office hours where you can ask me questions and get them answered live. You can learn more and sign up here: https://entm.ag/officehours