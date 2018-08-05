Marketing School
Why You Should Host Marketing Meetups | Ep. #324
In Episode #324, Eric and Neil discuss why you should host marketing meetups. Tune in to learn how you can benefit by either attending or hosting meetups consistently and why the focus should be one what you can learn from a meetup—not how many deals you can make. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Why You Should Host Marketing Meetups 00:37 – Neil has never hosted a marketing meetup but has been to Eric's 00:42 – Marketing meetups are an awesome place to learn from others 00:53 – You can grow your network through meetups 01:03 – You can accelerate your learning in meetups 01:17 – Eric tries to keep the meetups he organizes small and intimate 01:25 – Having just around 25 people makes connections easier and stronger 01:57 – A meetup doesn't always have to be an entrepreneurial meetup 02:04 – Meetups are good for recruiting 02:27 – "It's about being top of the line" 02:59 – Figure out how you can take your online stuff offline 03:08 – The best use of a meetup is to learn MORE 03:36 – Don't have too many expectations, meeting one new person is enough 04:30 – Meeting people consistently will compound eventually 04:33 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Meetups are great way to increase your network and learn more. Don't go on a meetup thinking that you will go home with so many new deals, just enjoy the day. When organizing a meetup, try to keep it small and intimate so it's easier to make those connections.