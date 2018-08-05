



Marketing School

What Are Ringless Voicemails (and How You Can Leverage Them)? | Ep. #319

In Episode #319, Eric and Neil discuss what ringless voicemails are and how you can leverage them. Tune in to learn the benefits of sending personalized ringless voicemails to your customers and how it can help you get a higher open rate. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: What Are Ringless Voicemails (and How You Can Leverage Them)? 00:40 – Ringless voicemail is dropping a voicemail into someone’s phone without their phone ringing 00:50 – Eric and Neil don’t pick up much of their phone calls 01:23 – You can use ringless voicemail when someone opts into your email list 01:34 – You drop the voicemail after the opt-in 01:56 – It is more personalized and the open rate is higher 02:11 – Eric has used Stratics Network and Slybroadcast for ringless voicemail 02:50 – A possible problem is when your voicemail sounds like an automated recording 03:23 – People will know if they’re automated, so they won’t respond and may just ignore them 03:33 – Personalized messages are more likely to work 04:16 – In marketing, the moment it feels too pitchy or inauthentic, it’s not going to work 04:48 – Adobe has recently launched a product that can mimic voices, so you can try that 05:04 – Make the voicemail personally tailored to your customers 05:33 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Ringless voicemails are a great way to make a connection with your customers. In marketing, people tend to ignore pitchy and automated recordings; so don’t use them. Make your voicemails personally tailored to your customers. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu