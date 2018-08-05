Marketing School
How to Do an SEO Audit Using Google Search Console | Ep. #145
In Episode #145, Eric and Neil teach us how we can do an SEO audit using Google Search Console. Since SEO plays such a valuable part in our content marketing, we need to tighten our SEO campaigns and understand how they work. Learn more about how you can best utilize your audits from Google Search Console and make the changes that drive more traffic to your website faster and more efficiently. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Do an SEO Audit Using Google Search Console 00:32 – Make sure you have Google Analytics and Google Search Console installed 01:02 – Both are free to install 01:50 – Login to your console, then add and verify your website 02:04 – Go to search traffic and search analytics and sort by pages 02:28 – Tick box on clicks, impressions, position, and click-thru rates 02:56 – Change the ticked box from Pages to Queries 03:02 – It will show you all the queries that are driving you traffic to that page 03:12 – Look for the ones that have high click-thru rates and low position 03:27 – See what percentages are higher than normal 03:47 – Make sure keywords are in your page, title tags, and meta descriptions 04:06 – Look at what you have in the search appearance section 04:13 – Have your AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) set up to create a better experience for your visitors 05:05 – Have a sitemap for your website 05:25 – Check crawl and crawl errors to find out where Google finds errors 06:39 – A CDN (content delivery network) solution helps people and Google can access your website faster 07:09 – The search traffic section lets you see linkings to your site 07:23 – Explore tools like Ahrefs, SEM Rush and Moz if you plan to pursue SEO 07:37 – Look at your top linked content and check in with people linking to you 08:10 – Look at your traffic in the past 90 days 08:35 – Look for missing, duplicate, and short title tags 09:27 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Google Analytics and Google Search Consoles are essential tools for SEO audits and they're free! Keywords are of the utmost IMPORTANCE – remember to spread them in your content, metadata, and title tags. Double check your crawl errors and fix them so people can access your website faster.