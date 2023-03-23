One Day With Jon Bier
Don't overthink it. There's no brief, no agenda, just good conversations with interesting humans.
|Title
|Ep. 35 - Optimizing Your Body for Health and Longevity with Noosheen Hashemi
|Ep. 34 - Helping Humans Live Better and Longer with Dr. Gil Blander
|Ep. 33 - Rebranding the Cannabis Industry with Joseph Sheehey
|Ep. 32 - The Testosterone Crisis with Saad Alam
|Ep. 31 - How to Transform Your Life with Real Food and Simple Habits with Mary Shenouda
|Ep. 30 - Bringing High Performance to the Masses with Jeff Byers
|Ep. 29 - Overcoming Addiction, Making Healthy Habits Enjoyable, and Optimizing Your Body With Andrew Herr
|Ep. 28 - Work Culture and Authentic Leadership with Judy Turchin
|Ep. 27 - Why You Should Pay Attention to Your Metabolic Health with Dr. Casey Means
|Ep. 26 - Growing Our Groceries and Making an Impact in the Environment with Jacob Pechenik
|Ep. 25 - Cleaning the Air with Every Breath We Take with Dr. David A. Edwards, Ph.D.
|Ep. 24 - Working for Google, Market Makers, and Believing (or Not) in God with Cameron Balahan
|Ep. 23 - Architecture, Business Hurdles, and Everything about Tiny Homes with David Latimer
|Ep. 22 - The Sustainable Luxury Leather Industry with Christy Plott
|Ep. 21 - Being Competitive, Authentic Martial Arts, and New Professional Projects with Ralek Gracie
|Ep. 20 - Can Basketball Save the World? with Professor David Hollander
|Ep. 19 - Social Media Detachment and Why Do People Hate Online? with Ariel Helwani
|Ep. 18 - Football Challenges, Business School, and Living Many Lives with Arie Kouandjio
|Ep. 17 - A Message to Ford: I Still Love and Believe In You, but You Can Do Better
|Ep. 16 - Take a Sugar Break with Scarlett Leung
|Ep. 15 - Living Your True Self with Kimberly Snyder
|Ep. 14 - Whiskey, Martial Arts, and the Art of Branding with Jason Harris
|Coming out of Retirement and placing 2nd in the CrossFit Games, Dudes with Thumb Rings, and Chicken Wings with Lauren Gravatt
|Ep. 12 - Wellness as a Growth Industry, CrossFit as a Brand, and What Playing Sports Can Teach You About Running a Business with Matt Lombardi
|God and Entrepreneurship, Spirituality, Religion, Atheists, and Heaven with Rabbi Peretz
|On Life, Death, and Friendship with Nikki Gouzopoulos
|Ep. 13 - Coming out of Retirement and Placing 2nd in the CrossFit Games, Dudes with Thumb Rings, and Chicken Wings with Lauren Gravatt
|Hawaii, Conscious Relationships, and Once in a Blue Moon Experiences with Kimberly Synder
|Psychedelics, Boxing, Business, Jake Paul, and Richard Gear Rumors with Tony Jeffries
|Ep. 11 - God and Entrepreneurship, Spirituality, Religion, Atheists, and Heaven with Rabbi Peretz
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.