One Day With Jon Bier
God, Halitosis, and Burning an Eternal Flame with Kimberly Snyder
It’s Jon’s turn to lead the conversation and he’s saying what he wants. This episode is going from participation trophies to creating deep connections in relationships. Today, Jon’s soulmate Kimberly Snyder is on the show to talk about family, personal health, spirituality, and relationship dynamics.In this episode of One DayHaters and internet trollsBad breath and bad dietsWhat does meditation actually meanFake people in a real worldThe most overlooked question in relationshipsParenting dynamicsConnect with KimberlyInstagram: @_kimberlysynder @sollunabyksWebsite: mysolluna.comConnect with JonInstagram @jonbier13