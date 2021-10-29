One Day With Jon Bier
Wellness as a Growth Industry, CrossFit as a Brand, and What Playing Sports Can Teach You About Running a Business with Matt Lombardi
Matt Lombardi is a former professional hockey player and co-founder/owner of beam, a CBD forward holistic wellness brand. We go into the market for CBD, the ups and downs of CrossFit, the entrepreneurial space, and how Matt started his company with no previous experience. Matt has a great story and this was a fantastic conversationIn this episode of One Day:How mental wellness went from never talked about to a massive industryWorking from anywhere and the entrepreneurial landscapeWhy CrossFit is culty in a good wayMatt’s story and process of starting beamFollow Matt:Instagram: @mattlombardi24 | @beamWebsite: beamorganics.comConnect with Jon:Instagram: @jonbier13Use the code oneday at check for 15% off at 101cider.comThis show is produced by Soulfire Productions