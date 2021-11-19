One Day With Jon Bier
Whiskey, Martial Arts, and the Art of Branding with Jason Harris
Jason Harris is a speaker and best-selling author. He is the co-founder and CEO of the independent ad agency, Mekanism and the founder of Creative Alliance. Jason is an awesome dude. I connected with him within ten minutes after meeting him and I loved having him on the podcast. We hadn’t had a drink in a while and shared some whiskey for this conversation, so things get interesting.In this episode of One Day:Comparing Gotham city and New YorkTalking alcoholUFC and the differences in martial artsWhat it was like working with Joe BidenFree speech and being offensiveFostering a relationship with moneyThe new world of brandingFollow Jason:Instagram: @jason_harrisWebsite: jasonharris.nycBook: The Soulful Art of PersuasionConnect with Jon:Instagram: @jonbier13Check out @gabbyelanjewelryHead over to plutopillow.com/oneday to try out the Pluto PillowThis show is produced by Soulfire Productions