Ep. 15 - Living Your True Self with Kimberly Snyder

This episode of One Day is immensely special. Today, I welcome Founder and CEO of Solluna, multiple-time best-selling author, and my incredibly insightful wife, Kimberly Snyder, to talk about her new book, You Are More Than You Think You Are: Practical Enlightenment for Everyday Life. Kimberly has spent years studying all kinds of spiritual scriptures and Vedic texts, truly becoming a well-researched student of yogic philosophy and “practical enlightenment”. Kimberly has distilled all the knowledge and wisdom she has cultivated over the years, simplifying it into this book. By inspiring others to embark on a conscious path, Kimberly is impacting the world and I’m so excited for her. I believe this is the beginning of a whole new era for Kimberly, so join us to be a part of the journey! To buy Kimberly’s book, You Are More Than You Think You Are, visit: www.mysolluna.com/youaremore In this episode of One Day, we talk about: Making products and building a brand: The Masculine vs. The Feminine Consciously utilizing land and plants Going into 2022 enjoying complete stillness The core focus of Kimberly’s new book & Why this book is different than her other books The difference between living from the ego and living from the true self What I experienced when I read You Are More Than You Think You Are Overcoming fear, cultivating inner peace, and using our gifts for enlightened creation What is enlightenment? How do I become enlightened? The impact of the ego on your quality of life Lessons in ancient books, like Autobiography of a Yogi and The Bhagavad Gita The busier you are, the more regularly you should meditate… why? How the illusive chase for success and the need for validation is tied to a lack of self-love “So many people are interested in newness and trends, but there’s so much value in the old and in these ancient teachings are the things that I think can really help us in modern life… This is needed now more than ever. The world that we’re living in, people need to tune into the light inside of themselves.” - Kimberly Snyder Connect with Kimberly: Follow her on Instagram: @_kimberlysnyder @sollunabyks Visit her website: www.mysolluna.com Connect with Jon: Follow me on Instagram: @jonbier13