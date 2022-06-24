One Day With Jon Bier
Ep. 24 - Working for Google, Market Makers, and Believing (or Not) in God with Cameron Balahan
Johnny Cakes is back! Cameron is a Senior Product Manager at Google, lawyer, entrepreneur, engineer, (and amateur astrophysicist). Working for one of the greatest companies in the world, Cameron talks about the benefits and disadvantages of being an employee of a big company versus being an entrepreneur. According to Cameron, networking, learning new skills, and meeting different people are some of the benefits of being a 'team member'. Jon and Cameron go into law practice and how is the experience to work as a lawyer for a law firm. Cameron also gives a very thorough explanation of market makers, investments, pricing, and everything about the market. To wrap things up, listen to a discussion on religion, God, and whether the old guy in the sky is there or not… or whether he exists or not… or whether there is an end to the universe or not… and much more. Tune in! "Working for someone often has benefits: you can learn, you can potentially make more money, you can open new doors, network better, and maybe temporarily is the right thing or maybe permanently is the right thing." – Cameron Balahan In this episode of One Day we talk about: Entrepreneurship vs. working for a company; How is to work for Google; Law practice; Market makers; Why aging is one of the best things; Religion and God; Technology and going to space; The Beatles vs. Elon Musk. Episode Resources Go to LettuceGrow.com and use code ONEDAY to save 15% off! Connect with Cameron LinkedIn: Cameron Balahan Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13