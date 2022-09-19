Ep. 28 - Work Culture and Authentic Leadership with Judy Turchin
In this episode of One Day we talk about: The early stages of Judy’s career working for a law firm and her experience in law school The ups and downs of the real estate market Judy’s experience working at Blackstone Real Estate and the work culture there Why Judy decided to take the leap and try something new with her career Judy’s role as Chief Operating Officer at Equinox, and the many benefits of working for a health & wellness company The importance of having a harmonic and friendly work environment where everyone is engaged in the company’s mission, which is essential to create a sense of overall purpose How COVID had a direct and heavy impact on the entire fitness industry and what the recovery was like Judy’s current work at a global advisory firm partnering with different clients and different brands Judy’s plans and upcoming projects “I’m a mother, I’m a wife, I’m a daughter, I’m a sister… I’m a woman in so many respects and that has colored my career and my life but I don’t view myself as a female executive, I just view myself as an executive.” – Judy Turchin Episode Resources Visit GetNeuro.com and use code ONEDAY to save 15% off! Connect with Judy LinkedIn: Judy Turchin Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13
Ep. 27 - Why You Should Pay Attention to Your Metabolic Health with Dr. Casey Means
In this episode of One Day we talk about: Why monitoring glucose and being mindful of nutrients is important; Processed foods overload the body and don’t let the body function the way it is supposed to; Casey shares that 93.2% of Americans are metabolic unhealthy and 50% of American adults have been diagnosed with blood sugar problems; By keeping blood sugar at stable levels, we are giving relief to the body and allowing it to naturally “handle” the foods we are eating; Without good metabolism the body doesn’t work properly; The health care industry is currently going through a massive transformation; we have the power to prevent health issues more efficiently instead of dealing with the problem when you already have it; Levels is working for a future where diet philosophies will be irrelevant if the individual has optimal physiology. Different paths should lead to the same outcome; The carnivore diet has a lot in common with the philosophy of eating whole foods; Jon and Dr. Casey talk about what they do for fun. Casey reflects on anxiety and how it is such a waste of time because we end up predicting things that will happen in a completely different way (if they happen at all); Metabolic and blood sugar issues can directly impact fertility disorders and sexual health. “Everyone should be able to see what’s going on with their blood sugar if they have a blood sugar problem. Levels believes that even people before having this diagnosable condition should also have this information, so they can hopefully learn to have the awareness, understanding, and tools to avoid that fate.” – Dr. Casey Means Episode Resources The Blood Sugar Solution by Mark Hyman Connect with Dr. Casey Website: www.levelshealth.com Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13
Ep. 26 - Growing Our Groceries and Making an Impact in the Environment with Jacob Pechenik
In this episode of One Day we talk about: Jacob’s background and how the fact that he saw things in a non-conformist way inspired him to create businesses that tried to solve problems; Food distribution problems - a great percentage of the freshness from vegetables is lost on the way from the farm to the grocery store; Growing our food could be the solution to a lot of the food industry problems, such as the distribution matter; Recycling and reducing the waste of water are key aspects of the way Lettuce Grow operates (it maintains and increases the nutrients of the produce); The cannabis industry and the differences between growing medicinal plants and food; We can all make an effort to consume more vegetables. It will eventually result in environmental improvements; The importance of having a well-balanced diet full of nutritious foods; The different diet philosophies that exist and the particularities of each one of them. “More than growing plants, we are growing farmers, and farmers are the caretakers of the planet. That’s the beginning of sustainability: knowing exactly how to care for the Earth. That’s really what I see is my job as a dad and my job for Lettuce Grow.” – Jacob Pechenik Episode Resources Go to LettuceGrow.com and use code ONEDAY to save 15% off! Connect with Jacob Instagram: @jacobpechenik Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13
Ep. 25 - Cleaning the Air with Every Breath We Take with Dr. David A. Edwards, Ph.D.
In this episode of One Day we talk about: The importance of breathing slowly to help our airways stay hydrated and function at their best; The impact of Sars-CoV-2 on the organism and the differences between being exposed to COVID vs. being infected with the virus; Long-term benefits of combining exercising and breathing the right way; why some activities like exercising and singing need hydration; Meditation and the benefits of taking deep breaths from time to time throughout the day; The correlation between oxygen, flavors, and smells. The importance of eating nutritious foods to get the body functioning properly. “Because we are breathing wrong, too much air, and the air is dry, most of us have very dry airways, and, therefore, the clearance capacity of the airways, it turns out it fails. And that alone is really causing massive issues.” – Dr. David A. Edwards Episode Resources Visit GetNeuro.com and use code ONEDAY to save 15% off! Connect with Dr. David Website: www.davidideas.com Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13
Ep. 24 - Working for Google, Market Makers, and Believing (or Not) in God with Cameron Balahan
In this episode of One Day we talk about: -The biggest differences (advantages and disadvantages) between being an entrepreneur and working for a big company; -Cameron talks about his main responsibilities at his job and how is to work for a global corporation such as Google; -Cameron and Jon discuss law practice since they met while working for the same firm, and Cameron gives a thorough explanation of market makers; -Is aging good or bad? Cameron and Jon also discuss the benefits of getting older, expressing their individual opinions on this process; -What’s the role that religion plays in life (and relationships), why technology is so important nowadays, and much much more! Tune in! “Working for someone often has benefits: you can learn, you can potentially make more money, you can open new doors, network better, and maybe temporarily is the right thing or maybe permanently is the right thing.” – Cameron Balahan In this episode of One Day we talk about: Episode Resources Go to LettuceGrow.com and use code ONEDAY to save 15% off! Connect with Cameron LinkedIn: Cameron Balahan Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13
Ep. 23 - Architecture, Business Hurdles, and Everything about Tiny Homes with David Latimer
Welcome to another brand new episode of One Day with Jon Bier. Today, Jon welcomes David Latimer to talk all things business, overcoming business obstacles, professional and personal projects, and the world of architecture. David shares the early stages of his brand, how he was able to expand it in unimaginable ways, and how 2020 was fundamental for growing the company despite everything the world went through. There is something really captivating about tiny homes, right? David explains a little bit more about the process of planning, creating, and building tiny houses, highlighting the importance of beautiful design and accurate functionality. David also talks about what, in his opinion, makes people so interested in this kind of creation and whether or not it has something to do with the hype around minimalism. Tune in! “Ultimately, what I love is creating an amazing, unique experience for people.” – David Latimer In this episode of One Day we talk about: Why tiny homes and small spaces are so captivating; The biggest obstacles to building and maintaining a business; The process of creating and building tiny homes; COVID impact on David’s business; New professional projects for New Frontier Design; David’s personal plans. Episode Resources Visit GetNeuro.com and use code ONEDAY to save 15% off! Connect with David Instagram: @davidlatimer Instagram: @newfrontierdesign Website: www.newfrontierdesign.com Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13
Ep. 22 - The Sustainable Luxury Leather Industry with Christy Plott
In this episode of One Day, Jon welcomes Christy Plott. Christy is the Creative Director and Partner of American Tanning & Leather and today she shares a lot about her work, the details and behind-the-scenes of the alligator/crocodile leather industry, and why this is such an interesting but, at the same time, controversial area of expertise. Above all else, Christy highlights the ethical and sustainable mission behind the brand. More than the leather industry itself, Jon and Christy also talk about the other numerous related topics associated with it, such as the fashion industry, the fact that the great majority of people care about investing in good and expensive fashion products, the practice of using these unconventional animals for entertainment, and the situation of the environment that they live in. Tune in to learn more! “I look at this as an industry that provides jobs for people in rural areas, allows nature to be kept in its most pristine form, and recovers species.” – Christy Plott In this episode of One Day we talk about: Christy gives an overview on this industry and why it might be controversial; The sustainable aspect of Christy’s company; The current situation of where these animals live; high mortality rates; Christy talks about how this is an industry that creates jobs among the states; The business relations with farmers; Veganism and being true to our principles; Utilizing alligators and crocodiles for entertainment; The fashion industry and the importance of investing in good products. Episode Resources Visit GetNeuro.com and use code ONEDAY to save 15% off! Connect with Christy Instagram: @queenofgatorInstagram: @americantanning Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13
Ep. 21 - Being Competitive, Authentic Martial Arts, and New Professional Projects with Ralek Gracie
In this episode of One Day, Jon welcomes Ralek Gracie to talk all things jiu jitsu, martial arts, being competitive, and everything related to living your best life. Ralek talks about the creation of Metamoris, a jiu jitsu organization founded by him and home of several events involving many of the best BJJ players and martial artists in the world. Today, Ralek shares a little bit about new projects, both personal and professional ones. Tune in! “You breathe and you connect with the right people and you engage and you do what martial arts teach you, which is to sense and connect and respond as effectively as you can – and that’s life.” – Ralek Gracie In this episode of One Day we talk about: Important lessons of jiu jitsu and the creation of Metamoris; The role that the press plays on this sport in general; Having a vision for a business vs. knowing how to operate a business; The importance of respecting and being aware of someone else’s struggles; Seeing an experience is completely different from feeling an experience (which was the inspiration for Ralek’s travels around the world); Functional fitness and experiencing martial arts in real life; How competition can be part of success; Ralek’s new personal and professional projects; Ralek’s work with personal students. Episode Resources Visit GetNeuro.com and use code ONEDAY to save 15% off! Connect with Ralek Instagram: @ralekvisionInstagram: @genzaiworld Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13
Ep. 20 - Can Basketball Save the World? with Professor David Hollander
In this episode of One Day, Jon interviews Professor David Hollander to talk about basketball (and a few other things). Professor David talks about the many metaphors that can exist between the sport and other super important areas of life like science and history and how the same principles taught in sociology and philosophy can be applied into basketball lessons as well. His upcoming book goes live in February 2023. The content available in the book tries to show us a new way of thinking and a new way of setting parameters in modern times. According to the author, some basketball rules and guidelines and values (like companionship and cooperation) are just the right tool we need to face global problems like racism and economy setbacks. Tune in to listen to the whole discussion about this and other relevant topics! “It’s unbelievable how little space we have just for us, just for our thoughts, just for ourselves, and so a basketball court has been a meditative space for a lot of people.” – Professor David Hollander In this episode of One Day we talk about: Money at the gilded age and entrepreneurship coming to life; Inflation and its connection with people quitting their jobs; The future of the working industry in the country; Drugs and alcohol glamorization; Professor David talks about the principles of his book; How these principles can change society and set a new way of thinking; Can basketball be the answer? Stress management and how to control ego. Episode Resources Visit GetNeuro.com and use code ONEDAY to save 15% off! Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13
Ep. 19 - Social Media Detachment and Why Do People Hate Online? with Ariel Helwani
In this episode of One Day, Jon welcomes Ariel Helwani to talk about a lot of things. Ariel shares his work and routine, how he splits up his week and what he does to relax. One of the main topics of the episode is the importance of detaching a little bit from social media and the online world to be present, enjoy the moment, and hang out with real people. Looking at a screen for too many hours is not good for you! Jon and Ariel, who are close friends by the way, also discuss the “cancel culture” and how judgmental people are getting online. Creators that produce content should be held responsible for what they talk and for their opinions, but Ariel doesn’t think the hate is proportional. Business, grounding, being inspired by other people, and beard styles are also great highlights on this episode, so tune in! “I don’t necessarily love the term ‘cancel culture’. I think there should be repercussions and I think there should be accountability. I hate the idea of people actively trying to ruin people’s lives.” – Ariel Helwani In this episode of One Day we talk about: The do’s and dont’s of beard styles; The current status of our friendship; Ariel’s method of work and how he splits up his routine; Why inner peace and grounding can also be good for business; Social media is probably taking too much of your attention; Being inspired and influenced by other creators; Cancel culture and hate online should be cancelled; WWE and MMA; Episode Resources Visit GetNeuro.com and use code ONEDAY to save 15% off! Connect with Ariel Instagram: @arielhelwani Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13
Ep. 18 - Football Challenges, Business School, and Living Many Lives with Arie Kouandjio
In this episode of One Day, Jon welcomes Arie Kouandjio to discuss all things football, coaches, and how people can be an inspiration for us in all areas of life. Arie shares that he was very lucky from a young age to have a coach that guided him, pointed him in the right direction, and helped him get prepared not only for the challenges of football, but also for the challenges of the day-to-day life. “I learned a ton in football. However, the things I value the most and things that I think will be beneficial to me for the next 20, 30 years will be some of the other lessons.” – Arie Kouandjio Jon and Arie also talk about the obstacles of managing a company, the importance of trusting the employees, delegating tasks, and keeping a healthy environment in the company. Throughout the episode, you will also listen to Jon and Arie’s opinions on the new forms of investments nowadays, NFT (what’s up with that?), and what lessons Arie is learning from his current business school. Tune in! In this episode of One Day we talk about: Football and the importance of coaches to prepare players; A coach can prepare you not just for the field, but for life; Innovation, creativity and new ideas coming to light; The difference in terms of appreciation when we pay for things or invest in things, and when we get this thing for free; Charity and how does it make people feel; Business school lessons that turn into something more in adulthood; The challenges of managing a company. Episode Resources Visit PlutoPillow.com/OneDay and save $10 on your entire order! Connect with Arie LinkedIn: Arie Kouandjio Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13
Ep. 17 - A Message to Ford: I Still Love and Believe In You, but You Can Do Better
So, what’s the deal with the car industry? Jon has some personal opinions on it, especially regarding Ford’s new edition of the classic Bronco. Cool brands usually come up with cool solutions for their problems but sending lots and lots of marketing products to our houses while they put us on hold for something is the opposite of cool, or is it? Give this episode a listen as Jon takes you through his own experience of being on an incredibly long waitlist for a car that had its production delayed for some reason. “I’m really amazed that this iconic American brand decided to send me things that I don’t want to remind me that the thing that I want is not available.” – Jon Bier In this episode of One Day we talk about: Jon’s message to Ford; Cars and why do we need to customize it? The special day that the new Bronco was announced; Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13
Ep. 16 - Take a Sugar Break with Scarlett Leung
In this episode of One Day, Jon brings to you a conversation with Scarlett Leung, who is the co-founder and CEO of Sugarbreak. Sugarbreak has the mission to bring awareness to our health, provide different solutions for sugar and sugary foods, and help, in some way, the alarming numbers of obesity and diabetes that have been increasing over the last few years. “Sugarbreak is an all natural support system to help you take control of your relationship with sugar. It’s using all natural ingredients that were clinically tested for efficacy.” – Scarlett Leung In addition, Scarlett also shares a good bit of the early stages of her career, starting to follow the path of entrepreneurship and how she could identify, as a young woman, that building a business was really the right thing to do for her. The conversation also highlights the importance of proper nutrition, and how we, as a modern society, can fight obesity, blood disorders, and eating disorders, among other things. Tune in! In this episode of One Day we talk about: The early stages of Scarlett’s entrepreneur career; The various moments of inspiration Scarlett had to build her brand; Proper nutrition and what it means to “eat healthy”; What is Sugarbreak and how the company brings awareness to such an important topic; Obesity, eating disorders, and how we can fight these healthy problems. Episode Resources Visit GetNeuro.com and use code ONEDAY to save 15% off! Connect with Scarlett Instagram: @scarlett_Leung | @takeasugarbreak Website: www.sugarbreak.com Connect with Jon Instagram: @jonbier13
Ep. 15 - Living Your True Self with Kimberly Snyder
This episode of One Day is immensely special. Today, I welcome Founder and CEO of Solluna, multiple-time best-selling author, and my incredibly insightful wife, Kimberly Snyder, to talk about her new book, You Are More Than You Think You Are: Practical Enlightenment for Everyday Life. Kimberly has spent years studying all kinds of spiritual scriptures and Vedic texts, truly becoming a well-researched student of yogic philosophy and “practical enlightenment”. Kimberly has distilled all the knowledge and wisdom she has cultivated over the years, simplifying it into this book. By inspiring others to embark on a conscious path, Kimberly is impacting the world and I’m so excited for her. I believe this is the beginning of a whole new era for Kimberly, so join us to be a part of the journey! To buy Kimberly’s book, You Are More Than You Think You Are, visit: www.mysolluna.com/youaremore In this episode of One Day, we talk about: Making products and building a brand: The Masculine vs. The Feminine Consciously utilizing land and plants Going into 2022 enjoying complete stillness The core focus of Kimberly’s new book & Why this book is different than her other books The difference between living from the ego and living from the true self What I experienced when I read You Are More Than You Think You Are Overcoming fear, cultivating inner peace, and using our gifts for enlightened creation What is enlightenment? How do I become enlightened? The impact of the ego on your quality of life Lessons in ancient books, like Autobiography of a Yogi and The Bhagavad Gita The busier you are, the more regularly you should meditate… why? How the illusive chase for success and the need for validation is tied to a lack of self-love “So many people are interested in newness and trends, but there’s so much value in the old and in these ancient teachings are the things that I think can really help us in modern life… This is needed now more than ever. The world that we’re living in, people need to tune into the light inside of themselves.” - Kimberly Snyder Connect with Kimberly: Follow her on Instagram: @_kimberlysnyder @sollunabyks Visit her website: www.mysolluna.com Connect with Jon: Follow me on Instagram: @jonbier13
Ep. 14 - Whiskey, Martial Arts, and the Art of Branding with Jason Harris
Jason Harris is a speaker and best-selling author. He is the co-founder and CEO of the independent ad agency, Mekanism and the founder of Creative Alliance. Jason is an awesome dude. I connected with him within ten minutes after meeting him and I loved having him on the podcast. We hadn’t had a drink in a while and shared some whiskey for this conversation, so things get interesting. In this episode of One Day: Comparing Gotham city and New York Talking alcohol UFC and the differences in martial arts What it was like working with Joe Biden Free speech and being offensive Fostering a relationship with money The new world of branding Follow Jason: Instagram: @jason_harris Website: jasonharris.nyc Book: The Soulful Art of Persuasion Connect with Jon: Instagram: @jonbier13 Check out @gabbyelanjewelry Head over to plutopillow.com/oneday to try out the Pluto Pillow
Ep. 12 - Wellness as a Growth Industry, CrossFit as a Brand, and What Playing Sports Can Teach You About Running a Business with Matt Lombardi
Matt Lombardi is a former professional hockey player and co-founder/owner of beam, a CBD forward holistic wellness brand. We go into the market for CBD, the ups and downs of CrossFit, the entrepreneurial space, and how Matt started his company with no previous experience. Matt has a great story and this was a fantastic conversation In this episode of One Day: How mental wellness went from never talked about to a massive industry Working from anywhere and the entrepreneurial landscape Why CrossFit is culty in a good way Matt’s story and process of starting beam Follow Matt: Instagram: @mattlombardi24 | @beam Website: beamorganics.com Connect with Jon: Instagram: @jonbier13 Use the code oneday at check for 15% off at 101cider.com
God and Entrepreneurship, Spirituality, Religion, Atheists, and Heaven with Rabbi Peretz
Rabbi Peretz is a cool, wild, funky guy who’s fun and doesn’t judge others. He’s just a guy who’s conscious, religious, and Jewish in the modern sense. We go into a lot and this was one of my favorite conversations I’ve had, so enjoy.In this episode of One Day:Speaking the entrepreneur languageTalking about the Rabbi thingModern Religion and SpiritualityThe afterlife discussionLove, marriage, and familyThe practice of knowing who you areFollow Rabbi Peretz:Instagram: @rabbiperetzWebsite: rabbiperetz.comPodcastConnect with Jon:Instagram: @jonbier13Check out morozkoforge.comThis show is produced by Soulfire Productions
On Life, Death, and Friendship with Nikki Gouzopoulos
Nikki is a death doula, which sounds like something that could be guarding Azkaban but being a death doula is a calling and she has an incredible story. I’m in awe of her mission in life and this conversation is heavy, beautiful, fun, and funny. Give this one a listen and let me know what you think!In this episode of One Day:Unemployable entrepreneur Reiki and the woo woo that works for youShadow work in relationshipsThe process of losing a fatherThe role of a death doulaConnect with Jon:Instagram: @jonbier13Head over to getneuro.com and use code oneday at checkout for 15% off your orderThis show is produced by Soulfire Productions
Hawaii, Conscious Relationships, and Once in a Blue Moon Experiences with Kimberly Synder
The first returning guest is here again. My radiant wife Kimberly and I are recording for the first time from our new farm in Hawaii. This is just like any other tangential conversation that might open a hundred loops and close nine of them. But this time, it’s recorded. Some of the things we discuss are our experiences in an intentional relationship, hippie-dippy horoscopes, religion, and the intensity of air hockey tournaments.In this episode of One DayWhat it’s like becoming Hawaii localsHiking, farming, and WalmartAre Astrology and Tarot readings real?Belief structures, self-sabotage, and conscious relationshipsScripture, Jesus, and YoganandaConnect with KimberlyInstagram: @_kimberlysynder @sollunabyksWebsite: mysolluna.comConnect with JonInstagram @jonbier13Use the code oneday at check for 15% off at 101cider.comThis show is produced by Soulfire Productions
Psychedelics, Boxing, Business, Jake Paul, and Richard Gear Rumors with Tony Jeffries
Tony Jeffries is an undefeated professional boxer, 2008 Olympic bronze medalist, world class striking coach, and co-owner and founder of Box n Burn. In our conversation, we talk a lot about the different uses of psychedelics and how to start using them appropriately. We also discuss business strategies, what makes people actually effective, food quality and availability, and where our education has failed us.In this episode of One Day:The world of self-quantificationNon-alcohol alternatives to inebriationKetamine, Cannabis, and DMTBusiness strategies we need to stop usingWhat it’s like working with Gary VWhat is Jake Paul doing for the sport of boxingFood quality, obesity, and better educationFollow Tony:Instagram: @tony_jeffriesWebsite: tonyjeffries.comLinkedinFacebookConnect with Jon:Instagram: @jonbier13Head over to getneuro.com and use code oneday at checkout for 15% off your orderThis show is produced by Soulfire Productions
The Dangerous Conversation: How not Being Racist is Not Enough with Dax-Devlon Ross
Dax is an author who has dedicated his life to service. In his book, Letters to My White Male Friends, he shares his story to shine some light on where we are as a society and what to do moving forward. There wasn’t much of a space for this type of conversation even 10 years ago. Race is one of the most prominent topics of conversation right now and there has been a massive increase in awareness. This leads to a lot of questions and conversations that need to be had.In this episode of One Day:Bringing context and objectivity to emotionally charged conversationsIs ignorance a bad thing?Dissecting stereotypes, policies, and social narrativesReverse racism and being racist without being racistGuilt and shame from a racial perspectiveProfessional and personal virtue signalingHow we got here and where we go nowFollow Dax:Instagram: @daxdevrossWebsite + Book: dax-dev.comConnect with Jon:Instagram @jonbier13Head over to getneuro.com and use code oneday at checkout for 15% off your orderThis show is produced by Soulfire Productions
Confidence, Leaving Social Media, and Doing Things Your Own Way with Ariel Helwani
Today’s unbelievable guest is someone I’ve had the privilege of knowing for a long time, Ariel Helwani. Ariel is obsessive in the best possible way and is an example of success in every sense of the word. He has been a key piece in the fabric of MMA, as a broadcaster and journalist. In this episode, we’re talking about his decision to move from ESPN to independent, the evolution of his career, and what’s happening next.In this episode of One Day:Success needs communityCanada Day ControversyChanging your mind after learning new informationHow a conversation changes when it’s recordedThe end of social mediaExpanding what fatherhood meansWhat makes people greatHow the UFC is changingFollow Ariel:Instagram: @arielhelwaniTwitter: @ArielhelwaniYoutube: Ariel HelwaniConnect with Jon:Instagram @jonbier13Head over to getneuro.com and use code oneday at checkout for 15% off your orderThis show is produced by Soulfire Productions
