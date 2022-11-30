



One Day With Jon Bier

Ep. 31 - How to Transform Your Life with Real Food and Simple Habits with Mary Shenouda

In this episode of One day with Jon Bier, Jon talks with Mary Shenouda about her approach to crafting personalized, proactive healthcare for world-class performers. The first couple decades of Mary’s wellness journey is defined by nonstop pain and sickness, and doctors telling her that what she was going through was all in her head. After finally discovering that she was a Celiac, Mary decided to completely overhaul her diet and lifestyle while cutting out all of her prescription drugs. Within months, her symptoms reversed, and a lifetime of pain and sickness began to disappear. At that point, Mary decided to go all in on her journey as a private chef advocating the power that real food has when it comes to health and vitality. Mary Shenouda, aka The Paleo Chef, is a performance chef and consultant whose clients include elite professional athletes and top performers and entertainers. She is the creator of Phat Fudge—a tahini-based paleo, high fat, organic, focused ketogenic performance fudge, and the new health conscious solution to sugary performance food and drinks. Powerful Quotes by Mary We’re all carriers of some gene expression which could lead to something terrifying; but, it doesn’t mean that the gene ever has to express itself. Your lifestyle is going to determine that. Most people will benefit from doing really simple things: opening the window when they wake up, hydrating with some water, delaying their coffee, walking 30 minutes a day, getting some strength training in, and sleeping. It’s all free. Do all of that for six-to-eight weeks first, and then you can start to explore other things. Key Highlights Success is the sum total of a lot of different variables, and no two people will get the same mix of each variable, which include timing, luck, opportunity, and follow-through. When it comes to the lifelong journey of health and wellness, there is no one-size-fits-all and the answer to most questions is “it depends”—on your goals, unique needs, and lifestyle preferences. The wellness industry has recently evolved from generic and reactive to personalized and proactive. We’re in the midst of a revolution in which technology meets collaboration, giving each of us the tools to understand and keep up with what’s best for us at a given moment. For some people, meat is better served as a supplement to a meal rather than the main dish. Mary discovered that black cumin seed can aid in reducing the viral load of COVID-19. No professional athlete is doing keto, carnivore, or vegan. There is a big difference between eating according to lifestyle and eating to maximize performance. Episode resources: Go to lettucegrow.com and use code “ONEDAY” at checkout for 15% off your farmstand! Connect with Mary Shenouda Instagram: @paleochef Twitter: @paleochef Visit her website Connect with Jon Bier Instagram: @jonbier13 Twitter: @jonbier13 Facebook: @jonbier13