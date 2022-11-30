Podcast / One Day With Jon Bier
One Day With Jon Bier
One Day With Jon Bier
Ep. 31 - How to Transform Your Life with Real Food and Simple Habits with Mary Shenouda
In this episode of One day with Jon Bier, Jon talks with Mary Shenouda about her approach to crafting personalized, proactive healthcare for world-class performers. The first couple decades of Mary’s wellness journey is defined by nonstop pain and sickness, and doctors telling her that what she was going through was all in her head. After finally discovering that she was a Celiac, Mary decided to completely overhaul her diet and lifestyle while cutting out all of her prescription drugs. Within months, her symptoms reversed, and a lifetime of pain and sickness began to disappear. At that point, Mary decided to go all in on her journey as a private chef advocating the power that real food has when it comes to health and vitality. Mary Shenouda, aka The Paleo Chef, is a performance chef and consultant whose clients include elite professional athletes and top performers and entertainers. She is the creator of Phat Fudge—a tahini-based paleo, high fat, organic, focused ketogenic performance fudge, and the new health conscious solution to sugary performance food and drinks. Powerful Quotes by Mary We’re all carriers of some gene expression which could lead to something terrifying; but, it doesn’t mean that the gene ever has to express itself. Your lifestyle is going to determine that. Most people will benefit from doing really simple things: opening the window when they wake up, hydrating with some water, delaying their coffee, walking 30 minutes a day, getting some strength training in, and sleeping. It’s all free. Do all of that for six-to-eight weeks first, and then you can start to explore other things. Key Highlights Success is the sum total of a lot of different variables, and no two people will get the same mix of each variable, which include timing, luck, opportunity, and follow-through. When it comes to the lifelong journey of health and wellness, there is no one-size-fits-all and the answer to most questions is “it depends”—on your goals, unique needs, and lifestyle preferences. The wellness industry has recently evolved from generic and reactive to personalized and proactive. We’re in the midst of a revolution in which technology meets collaboration, giving each of us the tools to understand and keep up with what’s best for us at a given moment. For some people, meat is better served as a supplement to a meal rather than the main dish. Mary discovered that black cumin seed can aid in reducing the viral load of COVID-19. No professional athlete is doing keto, carnivore, or vegan. There is a big difference between eating according to lifestyle and eating to maximize performance. Episode resources: Go to lettucegrow.com and use code “ONEDAY” at checkout for 15% off your farmstand! Connect with Mary Shenouda Instagram: @paleochef Twitter: @paleochef Visit her website Connect with Jon Bier Instagram: @jonbier13 Twitter: @jonbier13 Facebook: @jonbier13
Play
Title
Ep. 31 - How to Transform Your Life with Real Food and Simple Habits with Mary Shenouda
Ep. 30 - Bringing High Performance to the Masses with Jeff Byers
Ep. 29 - Overcoming Addiction, Making Healthy Habits Enjoyable, and Optimizing Your Body With Andrew Herr
Ep. 28 - Work Culture and Authentic Leadership with Judy Turchin
Ep. 27 - Why You Should Pay Attention to Your Metabolic Health with Dr. Casey Means
Ep. 26 - Growing Our Groceries and Making an Impact in the Environment with Jacob Pechenik
Ep. 25 - Cleaning the Air with Every Breath We Take with Dr. David A. Edwards, Ph.D.
Ep. 24 - Working for Google, Market Makers, and Believing (or Not) in God with Cameron Balahan
Ep. 23 - Architecture, Business Hurdles, and Everything about Tiny Homes with David Latimer
Ep. 22 - The Sustainable Luxury Leather Industry with Christy Plott
Ep. 21 - Being Competitive, Authentic Martial Arts, and New Professional Projects with Ralek Gracie
Ep. 20 - Can Basketball Save the World? with Professor David Hollander
Ep. 19 - Social Media Detachment and Why Do People Hate Online? with Ariel Helwani
Ep. 18 - Football Challenges, Business School, and Living Many Lives with Arie Kouandjio
Ep. 17 - A Message to Ford: I Still Love and Believe In You, but You Can Do Better
Ep. 16 - Take a Sugar Break with Scarlett Leung
Ep. 15 - Living Your True Self with Kimberly Snyder
Ep. 14 - Whiskey, Martial Arts, and the Art of Branding with Jason Harris
Coming out of Retirement and placing 2nd in the CrossFit Games, Dudes with Thumb Rings, and Chicken Wings with Lauren Gravatt
Ep. 12 - Wellness as a Growth Industry, CrossFit as a Brand, and What Playing Sports Can Teach You About Running a Business with Matt Lombardi
God and Entrepreneurship, Spirituality, Religion, Atheists, and Heaven with Rabbi Peretz
On Life, Death, and Friendship with Nikki Gouzopoulos
Ep. 13 - Coming out of Retirement and Placing 2nd in the CrossFit Games, Dudes with Thumb Rings, and Chicken Wings with Lauren Gravatt
Hawaii, Conscious Relationships, and Once in a Blue Moon Experiences with Kimberly Synder
Psychedelics, Boxing, Business, Jake Paul, and Richard Gear Rumors with Tony Jeffries
Ep. 11 - God and Entrepreneurship, Spirituality, Religion, Atheists, and Heaven with Rabbi Peretz
Ep. 10 - On Life, Death, and Friendship with Nikki Gouzopoulos
The Dangerous Conversation: How not Being Racist is Not Enough with Dax-Devlon Ross
Ep. 9 - Hawaii, Conscious Relationships, and Once in a Blue Moon Experiences with Kimberly Synder
Ep. 8 - Psychedelics, Boxing, Business, Jake Paul, and Richard Gear Rumors with Tony Jeffries

All Series

Launch Your Business

Launch Your Business

Starting a business can feel daunting and confusing, but it doesn't have to be. Launch Your Business with Terry Rice provides emerging entrepreneurs with the critical guidance needed to start a business, save time and avoid burnout.
More Details
Franchising 101 Podcast

Franchising 101 Podcast

Franchising 101 is brought to you by FranCoach. FranCoach has a team of franchise experts that are here to help both the first-time business owner as well as the seasoned entrepreneur find the perfect business opportunity
More Details
Restaurant Influencers

Restaurant Influencers

On the new Restaurant Influencers podcast, leaders in the restaurant and hospitality space share their secrets to Smartphone Storytelling and how to be found online.
More Details
That Will Never Work

That Will Never Work

Marc Randolph, veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, works directly with entrepreneurs who have been told “that will never work,” helping them turn their nascent or struggling businesses into sustainable companies.
More Details
One Day With Jon Bier

One Day With Jon Bier

Don't overthink it. There's no brief, no agenda, just good conversations with interesting humans.
More Details
Behind the Review

Behind the Review

Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
More Details
Get A Real Job

Get A Real Job

Dan Bova, editorial director of Entrepreneur.com, chats with entrepreneurs with careers that their parents, teachers and any sane person in their life can't wait for them to quit and get a real job.
More Details
Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits and mindsets of extraordinary people.
More Details
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

A weekly pitch show brought to you by Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneurs have 60 seconds to pitch their business, product and/or idea in an elevator.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

Ep. 31 - How to Transform Your Life with Real Food and Simple Habits with Mary Shenouda
In this episode of One day with Jon Bier, Jon talks with Mary Shenouda about her approach to crafting personalized, proactive healthcare for world-class performers. The first couple decades of Mary’s wellness journey is defined by nonstop pain and sickness, and doctors telling her that what she was going through was all in her head. After finally discovering that she was a Celiac, Mary decided to completely overhaul her diet and lifestyle while cutting out all of her prescription drugs. Within months, her symptoms reversed, and a lifetime of pain and sickness began to disappear. At that point, Mary decided to go all in on her journey as a private chef advocating the power that real food has when it comes to health and vitality. Mary Shenouda, aka The Paleo Chef, is a performance chef and consultant whose clients include elite professional athletes and top performers and entertainers. She is the creator of Phat Fudge—a tahini-based paleo, high fat, organic, focused ketogenic performance fudge, and the new health conscious solution to sugary performance food and drinks. Powerful Quotes by Mary We’re all carriers of some gene expression which could lead to something terrifying; but, it doesn’t mean that the gene ever has to express itself. Your lifestyle is going to determine that. Most people will benefit from doing really simple things: opening the window when they wake up, hydrating with some water, delaying their coffee, walking 30 minutes a day, getting some strength training in, and sleeping. It’s all free. Do all of that for six-to-eight weeks first, and then you can start to explore other things. Key Highlights Success is the sum total of a lot of different variables, and no two people will get the same mix of each variable, which include timing, luck, opportunity, and follow-through. When it comes to the lifelong journey of health and wellness, there is no one-size-fits-all and the answer to most questions is “it depends”—on your goals, unique needs, and lifestyle preferences. The wellness industry has recently evolved from generic and reactive to personalized and proactive. We’re in the midst of a revolution in which technology meets collaboration, giving each of us the tools to understand and keep up with what’s best for us at a given moment. For some people, meat is better served as a supplement to a meal rather than the main dish. Mary discovered that black cumin seed can aid in reducing the viral load of COVID-19. No professional athlete is doing keto, carnivore, or vegan. There is a big difference between eating according to lifestyle and eating to maximize performance. Episode resources: Go to lettucegrow.com and use code “ONEDAY” at checkout for 15% off your farmstand! Connect with Mary Shenouda Instagram: @paleochef Twitter: @paleochef Visit her website Connect with Jon Bier Instagram: @jonbier13 Twitter: @jonbier13 Facebook: @jonbier13