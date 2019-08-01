The Playbook
The Skinny Confidential: Influencer Branding in 2019
Lauryn Evarts Bosstick & Michael Bosstick, the co-hosts of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, discuss the evolution of The Skinny Confidential from its beginnings as a lifestyle blog to a multimedia powerhouse. The pair cover topics such as the misconceptions about being a social media influencer, dealing with criticism, building an engaged audience, and how to avoid unnecessary drama when working with your significant other.