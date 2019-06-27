The Playbook
Scott Harrison: CEO of charity: water
On Episode 109 of #ThePlaybook, Scott Harrison, CEO of charity: water and author of the best-selling book Thirst, shares his thoughts on:Choosing to dedicate one year of his life to serving others after “selfishly wasting” ten years as a club promoter [4:30]How he worked to build trust in charity: water by showing donors the impact that their donation has [11:40]The steps he took to make charity: water an “epic brand” that rivals Nike and Apple [14:33]Why he is so enthusiastic about introducing his donors to other charities [18:04]