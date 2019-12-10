The Playbook
Jonathan Becher: Co-President of the San Jose Sharks
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Jonathan Becher, Co-President of the San Jose Sharks, shares his thoughts on:[3:45] Why his personal mantra is “culture eats strategy”[5:36] How the Sharks focus on creating a great end-to-end experience for their attendees[9:02] Why technology cannot be used to solve every problem that sports fans experience[16:30] His best piece of advice for someone who wants to get their first job in the sports industryJonathan Becher, Co-President of the San Jose Sharks and former CMO of SAP, talks about his journey from a corporate giant to working in the front office for an NHL team. Becher provides insights on helping expand SAP’s reach in the sports industry, how the team works to create Sharks fans for life, and why he views team employees as brand ambassadors.Jonathan and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, cover a range of topics including their best approach to landing your first job in sports, the difference between earned and granted trust, and how technology can be used to improve fan experience at sports and entertainment events