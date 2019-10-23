James Clear: Author of Atomic Habits | #ThePlaybook 146

How to Be More Productive With Your Time

Hi Podcast listeners, today's episode is all about being more productive with your time. Key moments: [1:39] Focusing on availability[2:34] Being twice as productive and working 16 hours a day [3:45] I'm a student of my calendar and I study it with a lens of productivity and accessibility[4:31] If you can do it now you save a minimum of twice as much time [5:42] I limit my phone calls to five minutes and my meetings to 20 minutes.