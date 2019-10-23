The Playbook
James Clear: Author of Atomic Habits | #ThePlaybook 146
James Clear, the best-selling author of Atomic Habits, shares insights on the best ways to begin forming a habit, some of the different approaches to behavior modification, and the relationship between our habits and our identityKey Moments:[2:09] Why there are two important strategies to help you start forming a habit[9:28] The importance of seeking out individuals who are 1-3 years ahead of where you are at[10:30] What it takes to have one of your behaviors become an “automatic” action[20:07] The difference between instinct and habit, as well as the influence of our genetics.