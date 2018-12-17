Podcast / Problem Solvers
Problem Solvers
Problem Solvers
SimpliSafe Was Targeting The Wrong Customer
When the home security company SimpliSafe launched, it marketed itself entirely towards renters. After all, they were an underserved marketplace—no other home security system was made for people who rent apartments. But SimpliSafe wasn't growing as fast as its founders expected, so it dug into its customer data and discovered something surprising: Half its customers were home-owners, the people it explicitly wasn't trying to reach. Now it had a big decision to make: Does SimpliSafe keep going with renters, or change everything (including its product!) to court this new marketplace of customers?
Play
Title
Episode 73: Scaling One Person Into A Company
Episode 72: The Downside of Having A Huge Corporate Client
Episode 71: Fixing eBay's Culture
Episode 70: A Cautionary Tale About Trademarks
Episode 69: SimpliSafe Was Targeting The Wrong Customer
Episode 68: How Home Depot's CEO Managed A Massive Data Breach
Episode 67: Why Meeting Customers In Person Changes Everything
Episode 66: He Killed Off A $30 Million Business—And Thrived!
Episode 65: How Gen. Stanley McChrystal Protects His Time
Episode 64: He Hired The Wrong People. Now What?
Episode 63: The Secret to Working With Family or Friends
Episode 62: Start A Company, Figure Out The Business Model Later?
Episode 61: How Comedian Nicole Arbour Thrived Despite Chronic Pain
Episode 60: The Difference Between "Any Sales" And "The Right Sales"
Episode 59: How Malcolm Gladwell Solves Problems
Episode 58: Why It Took Dunkin' Donuts 10 Years to Build the Perfect New Cup
Episode 57: The New Product Doesn't Work. Do We Scrap It?
Episode 56: Should Entrepreneurs Lie? (And How A Lie Saved Stonyfield Farm)
Episode 55: How Tony Hawk Learned To Protect His Brand
Episode 54: Why This CEO Fired Himself
Episode 53: Her Company Was Growing, So Why Was It Failing?
Episode 52: Why Freshbooks Launched A Competitor To Itself
Episode 51: She Raised Millions From Investors... Then Almost Lost It All
Episode 50: How MailChimp's CEO Became the Leader His Company Needed
Episode 49: How to Survive When the Money Runs Out
Episode 48: What Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From The Bicycle
Episode 47: Nobody Believed In His Vision. But He Knew Better.
Episode 46: Califia Farms Had To Start Saying, "We're Out Of Product"
Episode 45: When Your Staff Can't Agree On a Vision for the Company
Episode 44: Keep The Company Running During A Personal Crisis

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.