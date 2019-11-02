Problem Solvers
The Dangers of Expanding Fast (and Benefits of Going Slow)
Numbers can be deceptive: Just because you have more customers, locations, or dollars coming in, that doesn’t necessarily mean your brand is growing strong and stable. That’s what Jill Salzman discovered with her company The Founding Moms, a collective of meet-ups and resources for mom entrepreneurs. At first, she wanted to be in every city as fast as possible. So she expanded rapidly -- and although her membership numbers were going up, her brand was falling apart. This is the story of how she stepped back and fixed it.