Problem Solvers
Can Sun-Maid Raisins Adapt To A New Generation?
Harry Overly got an unexpected call one day from Sun-Maid, the raisin company with the famous red box featuring a grapescarrying girl. It needed a new CEO—was he interested? “What is the appetite for risk?” he asked in response. Because Overly, a food industry veteran, knew the job wouldn’t be easy. Sun-Maid was in trouble: Raisin sales were down, and its brand voice had gone silent. What to do? In this episode, Harry explains the plan he’s enacting to turn around one of America’s most recognizable brands.