Problem Solvers
The Power of Conflict, with Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer
The world is full of conflict, but Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer says most people approach it all wrong. They either see conflict as something to avoid, or they argue with emotion and a winner-take-all mentality. "If we're going to engage together, I should have a purpose for engaging with you," he says. In this conversation, inspired by his new book "The Power of Conflict", Taffer explains how to use conflict purposefully and constructively.