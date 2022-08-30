Restaurant Influencers
Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani on Finding Food Fame
Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani has solidified his stature as a titan in the restaurant industry with hard work and a strong personality. Watch this interview with the food entrepreneur and CEO to learn about how culture should be the number one goal for any business, finding — and using — celebrity, and learning to stick to a specific system. https://restaurantinfluencers.media Try TOAST Technology Today to Make Your Restaurant Better — https://bit.ly/3vpeVsc