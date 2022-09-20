Restaurant Influencers
BBQ Icon RODNEY SCOTT on Blazing Your Own Path in the Restaurant Business
Rodney Scott's daring approach and "we'll figure it out" fearlessness has been the foundation upon which his Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ restaurant (@rodneyscottsbbq) empire was built. Listen to this interview to learn about winning a James Beard award, becoming a social media celebrity, and how cooking with soul is vital to sustained success.