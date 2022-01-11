Restaurant Influencers
NYC Hospitality Icon Richie Romero on the Economy of Building Relationships
After Richie Romero (@richieromero1) realized his knack for helping people have a good time, the NYC native embarked on a legendary career in hospitality. Listen now to learn about putting relationships at the forefront of business, the celebrity economy, and a mission to have NYC become “The City That Never Sleeps” again. Sponsored by: Toast POS System — https://bit.ly/3vpeVsc AtmosphereTV for Your Business — https://bit.ly/3Mbc2TZ •Try DAVO Sales Tax and Save — https://bit.ly/3rf2BcB