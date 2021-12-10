That Will Never Work
#18: Sneakerheads Unite!
Kemar wears many hats. A sneakerhead-turned-software engineer, his site Flip boasts 80,000 users who buy, sell and obsess about high end sneakers. He’s come to Marc to discuss how to continue to grow his business, but, through the course of their insightful conversation, the duo end up focusing on _who_ his customers are, which takes things to a whole new place. Want to be a guest on "That Will Never Work" and get help with your business issues? Head to https://marcrandolph.com/guest (https://marcrandolph.com/guest), fill out the form, and leave a voice message right there on the site. While there, you can also sign up for Marc’s newsletter – or else connect with him on Twitter (@mbrandolph) or on Instagram (@ThatWillNeverWork).