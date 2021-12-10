That Will Never Work
#16: Architecting Life’s Biggest Moments
Don't let Chris' nickname - "The Architect" - intimidate you. He may be one of the kindest-hearted guests the show has had to date. And this spirit imbues his business, a consultancy that designs and executes one-of-a-kind urban adventures for individuals and companies. There's only ONE Architect - and that's just the issue. After a COVID-inspired lull, Chris needs to scale, quickly. Listen in as Marc helps him work through the thought process for determining how and when he should delegate.