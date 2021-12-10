That Will Never Work
#15: Keeping The Smile Squad Happy
In many ways, Markian is the model of a successful, young entrepreneur. His social media brand, Smile Squad, boasts over 13 million followers and a healthy cash flow. Now, this top-tier influencer is focusing on how to keep his staff smiling. Marc is more than willing to provide some guidance on how to create a culture of transparency and trust - and he isn't too shy to probe Markian for insights on how to increase his own social footprint.