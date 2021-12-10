That Will Never Work
#14: Distractions Be Gone!
Jessica didn't let some pandemic stop her. Drawing on years of experience in the fitness industry, she launched a new kickboxing studio business and, despite all the restrictions and uncertainty, brought 35 franchises online, with plans for hundreds more. She's looking for some guidance from Marc on her best next steps - and he has a lot to say about where to focus, and, most importantly, where NOT to.