That Will Never Work
#12: Who is Your Customer?
Today’s guest, Tim, is already getting real-world feedback on his concept. He and his colleagues have developed Clicker, an app that makes sure you can watch what you want in a crowded bar. But, as he goes through a real-time brainstorming exercise with Marc, Tim begins to realize that the opportunity for his company is bigger than he initially thought; it may just be a matter of re-thinking who Clicker’s target customer is. If you want to be a guest on “That Will Never Work” and get help from Marc with your business issues, leave a message at: 1 888 MARCPOD / (888) 627-2763. You can also connect with Marc on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/thatwillneverwork/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/mbrandolph) and on his website (https://Marcrandolph.com), where you can also sign up for his newsletter (https://www.marcrandolph.com/newsletter).