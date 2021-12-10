That Will Never Work
#11: The Culture of Success
Joe's company, 12 Traits, has found an interesting niche: using AI to help gaming companies find and retain users. Joe, whose background includes clinical psychology as well as marketing, is now looking inward – and is focused on creating the sort of company culture that attracts the very best employees. Fortunately, Marc's experience at Netflix has given him some insights – and some strong opinions – about how Joe might be able to use HIS corporate culture to take 12 Traits to the next level.