That Will Never Work
#10: Getting Into a Subscription Frame of Mind
Joseph, a best-selling author, is pretty far along with his business: a vertically integrated hypnosis brand comprised of a podcast, an app and some a la carte offerings. But like many an entrepreneur, he's ready to take on the big fish in the space. Could a subscription model be the way to go? Tune in to hear Marc's thoughts on the subject.