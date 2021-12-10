That Will Never Work
#9: Every Great App Starts as a Great Idea
CFO-turned-entrepreneur Erik dreams of a world in which clueless men don't have to guess what jewelry to buy for their partner, as their beloved has already called 'dibs' on their preferred items. So he's laying the groundwork to commercialize this simple but profound concept, with an app called "Dibbsi" that lets you lay claim to a bounty of consumer goods. As Marc counsels him, though, the first step is figuring out what the market's appetite truly is for solving this problem.