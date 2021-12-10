That Will Never Work
#7: Taking The Stigma Out of Erotic Art
Marta is on a mission to create the ultimate marketplace for erotic art - and she's well on her way. Now she just has to fine-tune her strategy to make sure she reaches the right audience. Marc dives in to learn all about this sector, from her dalliance with blockchain to the very real challenge that today's social networks pose to a business focused on the innate beauty of the human body. This one's an eye-opener for sure.